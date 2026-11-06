🔬 Alexandria, VA Science & Research Roles With Multiple Openings

Alexandria is buzzing with science and research work right now, especially tied to defense, data, and healthcare. If you’ve got a STEM or research background, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Alexandria, VA (onsite / hybrid per role needs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $198,000/year

High-impact defense role for someone with 5+ years in chemicals/energetics/propulsion and experience with weapons acquisition programs. You’ll analyze the defense industrial base for critical chemicals, guide investment decisions, and brief senior leaders while working on missions that support national security.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers – Army Geospatial Center

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal GS-14)

Salary: Not listed (GS-14 pay scale)

Senior GEOINT and remote sensing expert role supporting Army modernization and advanced geospatial capabilities. You’ll shape end-to-end GEOINT architectures, advise senior leaders, and guide complex integration projects; Top Secret clearance and GS-13-level specialized experience are required.

Employer: American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

Location: Alexandria, VA (Hybrid – must live within 75 miles, DC/MD/VA)

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt (37.5 hrs/week)

Pay: $38.15 – $45.28/hour

Support cancer research through ASCO’s Center for Research and Analytics (CENTRA) by managing timelines, surveys, focus groups, and project tools. Great fit if you have 3–4 years of project/program admin, strong MS Office/SharePoint skills, and like organizing complex research work.

Employer: Clarivate

Location: Hybrid – Alexandria, VA (2–3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $50,000 – $65,000/year + bonus eligible

Entry-level to early-career role for those with a Bachelor’s in Chemistry or related field who enjoy research and digging into new technologies. You’ll learn patent classification systems, review inventions, and assign classifications, with structured training and clear growth paths in intellectual property.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—science and research skills are in demand here, and doors often open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.