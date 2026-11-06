⚡ Alexandria, VA Utility Jobs: Multiple Openings at Local Wastewater Utility

Alexandria’s water and wastewater sector is busy and growing. If you like hands-on work that keeps the city running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Artisan Field, Inc. (supporting AlexRenew )

Artisan Field, Inc. (supporting ) Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Fixed two-week rotation, 5:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

• Week 1: Tuesday–Friday

• Week 2: Monday–Thursday

You’ll handle oil changes, greasing, and oil sampling on pumps, motors, and gearboxes to keep AlexRenew’s wastewater plant equipment running smoothly. This role is great if you have 2+ years of wastewater/mechanical/electrical/instrumentation experience, like working with tools and diagnostics (ultrasound, vibration, CMMS), and want to grow your skills with a leading regional utility.

Employer: AlexRenew

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Fixed rotation, 5:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

• Week 1: Monday–Thursday

• Week 2: Tuesday–Friday (then repeat)

This is a hands-on role working on pumps, motors, and other plant equipment while you learn advanced wastewater mechanical systems. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, some mechanical or wastewater experience, can lift up to 82 lbs, and want to build a career in utility maintenance with clear certifications and training.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later after you talk with them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.