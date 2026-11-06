👔 Alexandria, VA Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Alexandria is busy with growth in construction, property management, and HVAC services, and that means fresh leadership roles are popping up. Here are several management jobs where you can step in and run the show.

Employer: Lennox

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year + annual & monthly bonus

Lead a local branch team handling commercial HVAC service, maintenance, and installs. You’ll manage safety, productivity, inventory, customer satisfaction, and a crew of 4–10 techs, with strong benefits and growth in a 120+ year old company.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a commercial roofing subcontractor)

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Run multiple low-slope commercial roofing projects, from takeoffs and RFIs to change orders and closeout. Ideal if you have 5–10 years at roofing subcontractors and want to own budgets, schedules, safety, and client relationships.

Employer: A.J. Dwoskin & Associates, Inc.

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Oversee day-to-day operations for a large apartment community, leading leasing, admin, and maintenance teams. This role is heavy on resident experience, occupancy, financial reporting, and compliance, with tuition and professional development support.

(Also listed on LinkedIn here – same role, same employer, one opening: Community Manager)

Employer: AtkinsRéalis

Location: Alexandria, VA (supporting VA & DC projects)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$180,000/year

Lead construction management and inspection for roadway, bridge, and multimodal transportation work with VDOT/DDOT and regional clients. Great fit for a PE with 15+ years’ experience who wants to guide teams, manage cost/schedule, and support business development.

Employer: Michael Page (for a commercial GC)

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base up to $140,000 + ~10–12% bonus

Manage 2–3 high-end commercial interior projects at a time, from $1M–$40M, with full ownership of schedule, budget, and client communication. Comes with strong benefits, vehicle allowance, and clear advancement as the firm targets major growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Alexandria’s leadership job market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.