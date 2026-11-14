Healthcare roles in Alexandria are steady right now, with options in schools, assisted living, and hospital travel work. Here are a few solid picks if you’re ready for a change or a second job.

Employer: Alexandria Public Schools

Alexandria Public Schools Location: Alexandria, MN

Type: Full-time, Substitute

Pay: $22.00/hour

Support student health in local schools under the District School Nurse. You’ll give first aid, administer meds, keep health records up to date, and help students with special health needs. Great fit if you like a school-year schedule and building relationships with kids and families.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Alexandria, MN (community hospital)

(community hospital) Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts

Estimated Pay: $3,085 per week

LDRP travel role with strong weekly pay plus day-one benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursement. Good option if you want a short-term contract, solid income, and time off to enjoy the lakes area.

Employer: Woodcrest Assisted Living

Location: Alexandria, MN

Type: Part-time, Evening shifts

Shifts: 3:00–11:00 PM or 3:00–9:00 PM

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour

Evening caregiver/med aide role passing meds, helping with daily living, and supporting residents in a smaller assisted living setting. Offers flexible scheduling, continuing education, loan repayment program, and a chance to build close connections with residents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.