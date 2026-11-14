Alexandria’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours for people who like hands-on work. Here are a couple of strong options if you’re good with tools and want reliable full-time work.

Employer: Contech Engineered Solutions

Contech Engineered Solutions Location: Alexandria, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour (DOE)

Industrial painting in a manufacturing plant, working on big infrastructure products like pipe, bridges, and stormwater systems. Offers competitive wages, overtime opportunities, and benefits (medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, paid vacation, and 401(k)) for painters with prior industrial experience.

Employer: ProMach

Location: Alexandria, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour

Senior-level welding role where you set up and run welding and cutting processes with little to no supervision, read blueprints, and help train others. Comes with day-one eligibility for benefits, including medical, dental, life insurance, PTO, and a retirement plan with company match.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the openings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.