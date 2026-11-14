Alexandria’s customer-facing job market is busy right now, especially in banking and retail. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Viking Bank

Viking Bank Location: Alexandria, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Work at a local community bank with multiple levels open (Associate, Specialist, Senior), so you can start new or bring experience. You’ll handle daily banking tasks, help customers solve problems, and get paid training, benefits, profit sharing, 401(k) match, and generous PTO.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Alexandria, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Front-line banking role where you open accounts, help with loans, and teach customers about digital banking. Comes with strong benefits (healthcare, 401(k) + retirement plan, paid vacation and holidays) and room to grow in a big national bank.

Employer: Pilot Company (Pilot Flying J)

Location: Alexandria, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.95 – $22.22/hour

Keep a busy travel center stocked, clean, and guest-ready while helping travelers on the go. Offers weekly pay, fuel discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and flexible schedules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule are better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.