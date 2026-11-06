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Alexandria

Alexandria Police Investigators Visit Citizens Academy

8 days ago
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Students in the #ATeam206 Citizens Academy learned about criminal investigations from Investigators Swanson and Baker of the Alexandria Police Department. The investigators spoke about why they chose careers in investigations and walked students through a real robbery case from 2014, explaining how the case was solved and the role of critical thinking and teamwork in their work.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Alexandria Public Schools

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