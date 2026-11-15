Alexandria’s food scene is busy right now, from grocery delis to sit‑down spots and salon services inside Walmart. If you like fast‑paced, people‑focused work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep fresh deli foods, slice meats and cheeses, and help customers with grab‑and‑go meals in a busy grocery setting. Good fit if you enjoy staying active, keeping things clean and organized, and talking with customers.

Employer: Spirits Food and Friends

Spirits Food and Friends Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Part-time (about 25–35 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $9.00 – $10.00 per hour

Keep dishes, kitchenware, and kitchen surfaces clean and sanitized so the restaurant can run smoothly. Comes with dental, vision, life insurance, employee discount, and flexible schedule for in‑person work.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Help lead a single Panda Express location—hiring, training, and guiding the team while making sure guests have a great experience. Role includes paid leadership training, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision for eligible full‑timers, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth paths into higher management.

Employer: SmartStyle Salons (Yellowhammer Salon Group)

SmartStyle Salons (Yellowhammer Salon Group) Location: Inside Walmart, Alexandria, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission-based (earn up to 60% commission on services plus up to 25% on retail and weekly bonus eligibility)

Lead and work behind the chair in a high‑traffic salon with built‑in Walmart walk‑ins. You’ll support the Salon Leader, provide hair services, help grow the business, and can access PTO, health and dental benefits, ongoing education, and referral bonuses (cosmetology or barber license required).

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training and growth if you show up ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.