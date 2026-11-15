Alexandria’s retail scene is steady right now, with big chains hiring and offering solid perks. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: 3805 North Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71301

Salary: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)

Type: Part-time

You’ll shop for members’ online and fax orders, pull and scan items, and help members in-store with questions and purchases. This role stands out for strong benefits (medical, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education through Live Better U) even for part-time workers.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 2071 North Mall Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (posting also notes some part-time flexibility)

You’ll help run the store day-to-day: support the team, handle opening/closing, keep shelves stocked, and make sure customers have a friendly, clean place to shop. Good fit if you have retail or grocery experience and want management responsibilities, plus access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.