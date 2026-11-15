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🛒 Alexandria retail jobs with multiple openings and $25/hr potential
Alexandria’s retail scene is steady right now, with big chains hiring and offering solid perks. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Personal Shopper – Sam’s Club (Part-Time)
- Employer: Sam's Club
- Location: 3805 North Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Salary: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)
- Type: Part-time
You’ll shop for members’ online and fax orders, pull and scan items, and help members in-store with questions and purchases. This role stands out for strong benefits (medical, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education through Live Better U) even for part-time workers.
Assistant Manager I – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 2071 North Mall Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (posting also notes some part-time flexibility)
You’ll help run the store day-to-day: support the team, handle opening/closing, keep shelves stocked, and make sure customers have a friendly, clean place to shop. Good fit if you have retail or grocery experience and want management responsibilities, plus access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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