Alexandria has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping buildings and equipment in top shape.

Below are a few strong options in building and grounds maintenance you can apply for this week.

Employer: Louisiana DOTD – Engineering & Operations

Louisiana Location: Alexandria, LA (District 8 – Unit 701)

(District 8 – Unit 701) Salary: $4,177 – $7,518/month (starting $1,928 bi-weekly , pay depends on qualifications)

(starting , pay depends on qualifications) Type: Full-time, Classified State Position

Lead crews that maintain and repair DOTD buildings, facilities, and welcome centers across District 8. This role is a good fit if you have experience in building trades, like supervising projects, and want state benefits, retirement, paid holidays, and training.

Employer: Wastequip

Location: Alexandria, LA

Pay Rate: $23.08/hour

Type: Full-time

Keep a busy manufacturing plant running by maintaining welding machines, metal fabrication equipment, cranes, and more. This is a strong pick if you have industrial maintenance experience, can read blueprints and electrical/hydraulic diagrams, and want good medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid leave, and tuition help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.