Alexandria’s public sector is hiring senior engineers to keep our roads and bridges in good shape. If you’re a licensed PE looking for stable work with strong benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Louisiana DOTD – Engineering & Operations, District 8

Louisiana Location: Alexandria / Rapides Parish, LA

Salary: $6,692 – $12,047 monthly (Special Entrance Rate $4,324.80 bi‑weekly )

(Special Entrance Rate ) Type: Classified, full-time (probational, promotion, job appointment, or detail to special duty)

You’ll be the assistant construction expert for major transportation projects, supervising engineers and techs, reviewing plans, and keeping projects on time and on budget. Requires a current Louisiana PE license (or another state’s PE with ability to get LA licensure) plus 2 years licensed experience or 6 years professional engineering experience, with master’s/doctorate able to substitute for some non-licensed experience.

This role comes with state employee benefits like health insurance, paid holidays, parental leave, and retirement options. No Civil Service test score is required, but you must complete the full online application (resumes alone are not accepted). Posting lists an application closing date of 11/20/2026 at 11:59 PM Central.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in before the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.