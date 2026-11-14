Alexandria’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands still hiring for key customer-facing roles. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people all day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 1460 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

Pay: $13.00 per hour

Type: Regular Full-Time (store associate / retail leadership)

Lead the front end of a busy off-price store: manage checkout flow, support cashiers, handle customer issues, and help keep the sales floor stocked and organized. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail experience, like coaching a team, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Alexandria, LA

Pay: Not listed (at or above local minimum wage)

Not listed (at or above local minimum wage) Type: Full-Time

Run a Claire’s store, lead the team, and drive sales while keeping the shop fun and on-trend. Role includes ear piercing (training provided), visual merchandising, hiring and coaching staff, and full store operations, with benefits, employee discount, and growth opportunities for full-time employees.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists more locations, shifts, or similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.