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🏥 Alexandria, LA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Alexandria’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home health, and government contractors. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or pharmacy, there’s a mix of full-time, part-time, PRN, and travel roles to fit your schedule.
CT Radiologic Technologist (PRN)
- Employer: MEP Health
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: PRN / Full-time category listing
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a modern imaging department doing CT scans and supporting accurate diagnostics. Great fit if you’re confident with CT protocols, radiation safety, and want flexible PRN hours.
Nurse Extern PRN (Orthopedic Trauma)
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: PRN / Full-time category listing
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role for a registered nurse trainee supporting ortho trauma patients. Good stepping stone into RN practice with direct patient care, ADLs, and documentation under supervision.
Radiologic Technologist – Special Procedures
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced imaging role doing complex special procedures in a fast-paced setting. Ideal if you’re credentialed in radiology and comfortable with high-acuity cases and strict safety standards.
Home Health Speech Language Pathologist – Per Diem
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: Part Time / Per Diem (Scheduled weekly hours: 1)
- Pay Per Visit: $54.00 – $76.00
- Estimated FT Pay Range: $85,400 – $117,500/year (for 40 hrs/week equivalent)
Provide speech/language therapy in patients’ homes, focusing on communication, swallowing, and functional independence. Great for SLPs with at least 6 months’ experience who want flexible visits and mileage-friendly work.
Pharmacy Grad Intern – $25,000 Sign-On Bonus (2027 Program)
- Employer: Walmart Pharmacy
- Location: 6225 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Type: Part Time
- Hourly Range: $18.00 – $37.00
- Bonus: $25,000 sign-on (for eligible 2027 grads)
Perfect for final-year pharmacy students wanting community experience. You’ll help process prescriptions, support patient counseling, and learn operations in a high-volume retail setting with strong benefits.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Acute MedSurgical B
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: Full Time, 7PM – 7AM
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift LPN role on an acute MedSurg unit with a wide range of hands-on skills under RN supervision. Good for LPNs with a current Louisiana license and BLS who like fast-paced inpatient work.
Licensed Practical Nurse Clinic – Cardiology (Hiring Incentive)
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: Full Time, Mon–Fri, 8AM – 5PM
- Salary: Not listed; hiring incentive available
Clinic-based LPN role in cardiology with daytime hours. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, handle calls, and give meds/immunizations.
Nursing Supervisor – Ortho Neuro Trauma
- Employer: Rapides Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership role as a Clinical Nurse Coordinator on an Ortho Neuro Trauma unit. Requires RN license and 2+ years RN experience; you’ll oversee shift operations, staffing, and quality of care with strong HCA benefits.
Physician – Interventional Radiologist
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health – St. Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
Join a 295-bed hospital doing a full range of image-guided vascular and non-vascular procedures. Includes CME support, advanced imaging tech, and a focus on work–life balance.
Registered Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: Part Time, multiple shifts available
- Salary: Not listed
Care for adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients across the hospital. Must have RRT (NBRC), state RT/RCP license, and BLS; role includes vents, codes, blood gases, and more.
Travel Pharmacist – $4,520/week
- Employer: Avani Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Alexandria, LA (Travel role)
- Type: Travel / Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts
- Pay: $4,520 per week
Travel pharmacist assignment (must live >50 miles from facility). Requires LA pharmacist license, BLS or ACLS, and ACPE-accredited PharmD or BS; includes group medical, dental, and vision.
Pharmacy Technician – ICE Detention Facility
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Alexandria, LA 71303
- Type: Not stated (likely full time)
- Salary: Not listed
Support pharmacy operations for an ICE Health Service Corps site, from filling meds to inventory and data tracking. Requires 1+ year experience, HS diploma, BLS (AHA), and state tech license where required.
Hospital Services Tech – Blood Center
- Employer: Lifeshare Blood Center
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: Not stated
- Salary: Not listed
Help manage blood product inventory and deliver units to hospitals in a company vehicle. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, can lift up to 40 lbs, and don’t mind irregular hours and working around blood products.
Registered Nurse – ICE Detention Facility
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Alexandria, LA 71303
- Type: Not stated (likely full time)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide ambulatory, emergency, mental health, and infirmary care for detained individuals. Requires current RN license, 1+ year RN experience, and BLS (AHA); correctional experience is a plus.
Advanced Practice Provider (NP/PA) – ICE Detention Facility
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Alexandria, LA 71303
- Type: Not stated
- Salary: Not listed
Broad primary care role (family practice, urgent/emergent, behavioral health, infectious disease) for detainees. Requires NP or PA license, national certification, DEA, and recent primary care experience.
Registered Nurse 3 – Central Louisiana Supports & Services Center
- Employer: Central Louisiana Supports and Services Center (via Nunez Community College posting)
- Location: Alexandria, LA 71303
- Type: Probation or Permanent
- Compensation: $2,733.60 biweekly SER + up to $10.00/hr premium pay, plus shift differentials and retention pay
Provide nursing care for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and orthopedic disabilities. Requires current Louisiana RN license and specified RN experience/education; shifts may be 8, 12, or 16 hours based on facility needs.
Clinical Audiologist – 2 Days/Week, Guaranteed Pay
- Employer: Commonwealth Medical Services
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: Part Time, 2 days/week, 8AM–4PM
- Daily Rate: $450 – $550 (guaranteed)
Perform one-time hearing evaluations for Veterans’ disability claims with low daily volume (1–6 patients). No ongoing treatment, nights, weekends, or holidays; W-2 with PTO and benefits options.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Rapid Response Travel, Days
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
- Location: Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, LA
- Type: Travel / Contract (Rapid Response)
- Pay Range: $62.00 – $73.00/hour
Short-term travel RN contract on day shift at Rapides Regional. Good for experienced RNs who want premium hourly pay and are flexible with rapid start dates.
Dental Assistant – Pediatric Dentistry of CenLA
- Employer: Pediatric Dentistry of CenLA (BeBright)
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a kid-focused dental practice assisting with pediatric procedures, X-rays, hygiene education, and sterilization. Ideal if you’re a grad of an accredited dental assisting program and enjoy a fun, fast-paced office.
Registered Nurse – PT/PRN (ICE Detention Facility)
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Alexandria, LA 71303
- Type: Part Time / PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Similar scope to the full-time RN role but with PT/PRN flexibility. Great if you want detention/correctional experience without a full-time schedule.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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