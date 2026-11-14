Alexandria’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home health, and government contractors. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or pharmacy, there’s a mix of full-time, part-time, PRN, and travel roles to fit your schedule.

Employer: MEP Health

MEP Health Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: PRN / Full-time category listing

PRN / Full-time category listing Salary: Not listed

Work in a modern imaging department doing CT scans and supporting accurate diagnostics. Great fit if you’re confident with CT protocols, radiation safety, and want flexible PRN hours.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: PRN / Full-time category listing

PRN / Full-time category listing Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role for a registered nurse trainee supporting ortho trauma patients. Good stepping stone into RN practice with direct patient care, ADLs, and documentation under supervision.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: Not listed

Advanced imaging role doing complex special procedures in a fast-paced setting. Ideal if you’re credentialed in radiology and comfortable with high-acuity cases and strict safety standards.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Part Time / Per Diem (Scheduled weekly hours: 1 )

Part Time / Per Diem (Scheduled weekly hours: ) Pay Per Visit: $54.00 – $76.00

Estimated FT Pay Range: $85,400 – $117,500/year (for 40 hrs/week equivalent)

Provide speech/language therapy in patients’ homes, focusing on communication, swallowing, and functional independence. Great for SLPs with at least 6 months’ experience who want flexible visits and mileage-friendly work.

Employer: Walmart Pharmacy

Location: 6225 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303

Type: Part Time

Part Time Hourly Range: $18.00 – $37.00

Bonus: $25,000 sign-on (for eligible 2027 grads)

Perfect for final-year pharmacy students wanting community experience. You’ll help process prescriptions, support patient counseling, and learn operations in a high-volume retail setting with strong benefits.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Full Time, 7PM – 7AM

Full Time, Salary: Not listed

Night-shift LPN role on an acute MedSurg unit with a wide range of hands-on skills under RN supervision. Good for LPNs with a current Louisiana license and BLS who like fast-paced inpatient work.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Full Time, Mon–Fri, 8AM – 5PM

Full Time, Salary: Not listed; hiring incentive available

Clinic-based LPN role in cardiology with daytime hours. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, handle calls, and give meds/immunizations.

Employer: Rapides Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: Not listed

Leadership role as a Clinical Nurse Coordinator on an Ortho Neuro Trauma unit. Requires RN license and 2+ years RN experience; you’ll oversee shift operations, staffing, and quality of care with strong HCA benefits.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health – St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Join a 295-bed hospital doing a full range of image-guided vascular and non-vascular procedures. Includes CME support, advanced imaging tech, and a focus on work–life balance.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Part Time, multiple shifts available

Part Time, Salary: Not listed

Care for adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients across the hospital. Must have RRT (NBRC), state RT/RCP license, and BLS; role includes vents, codes, blood gases, and more.

Employer: Avani Healthcare Staffing

Location: Alexandria, LA (Travel role)

Type: Travel / Contract, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr rotating shifts

Travel / Contract, , , 12-hr rotating shifts Pay: $4,520 per week

Travel pharmacist assignment (must live >50 miles from facility). Requires LA pharmacist license, BLS or ACLS, and ACPE-accredited PharmD or BS; includes group medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: The Arora Group

Location: Alexandria, LA 71303

Type: Not stated (likely full time)

Not stated (likely full time) Salary: Not listed

Support pharmacy operations for an ICE Health Service Corps site, from filling meds to inventory and data tracking. Requires 1+ year experience, HS diploma, BLS (AHA), and state tech license where required.

Employer: Lifeshare Blood Center

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Not stated

Not stated Salary: Not listed

Help manage blood product inventory and deliver units to hospitals in a company vehicle. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, can lift up to 40 lbs, and don’t mind irregular hours and working around blood products.

Employer: The Arora Group

Location: Alexandria, LA 71303

Type: Not stated (likely full time)

Not stated (likely full time) Salary: Not listed

Provide ambulatory, emergency, mental health, and infirmary care for detained individuals. Requires current RN license, 1+ year RN experience, and BLS (AHA); correctional experience is a plus.

Employer: The Arora Group

Location: Alexandria, LA 71303

Type: Not stated

Not stated Salary: Not listed

Broad primary care role (family practice, urgent/emergent, behavioral health, infectious disease) for detainees. Requires NP or PA license, national certification, DEA, and recent primary care experience.

Employer: Central Louisiana Supports and Services Center (via Nunez Community College posting)

Location: Alexandria, LA 71303

Type: Probation or Permanent

Probation or Permanent Compensation: $2,733.60 biweekly SER + up to $10.00/hr premium pay, plus shift differentials and retention pay

Provide nursing care for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and orthopedic disabilities. Requires current Louisiana RN license and specified RN experience/education; shifts may be 8, 12, or 16 hours based on facility needs.

Employer: Commonwealth Medical Services

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Part Time, 2 days/week, 8AM–4PM

Part Time, Daily Rate: $450 – $550 (guaranteed)

Perform one-time hearing evaluations for Veterans’ disability claims with low daily volume (1–6 patients). No ongoing treatment, nights, weekends, or holidays; W-2 with PTO and benefits options.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, LA

Type: Travel / Contract (Rapid Response)

Travel / Contract (Rapid Response) Pay Range: $62.00 – $73.00/hour

Short-term travel RN contract on day shift at Rapides Regional. Good for experienced RNs who want premium hourly pay and are flexible with rapid start dates.

Employer: Pediatric Dentistry of CenLA (BeBright)

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: Not listed

Join a kid-focused dental practice assisting with pediatric procedures, X-rays, hygiene education, and sterilization. Ideal if you’re a grad of an accredited dental assisting program and enjoy a fun, fast-paced office.

Employer: The Arora Group

Location: Alexandria, LA 71303

Type: Part Time / PRN

Part Time / PRN Salary: Not listed

Similar scope to the full-time RN role but with PT/PRN flexibility. Great if you want detention/correctional experience without a full-time schedule.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.