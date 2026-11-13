Alexandria’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading big crews. Here are a few local openings worth a look.

Employer: Evolution Technologies

Evolution Technologies Location: Based in Baton Rouge, LA (listed under Alexandria area)

Based in (listed under Alexandria area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour, competitive based on experience

Install, test, and repair fire alarm systems while keeping people and buildings safe. This role comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and a company vehicle, plus training and certification support for techs who want to grow.

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Part-time/other

Part-time/other Pay: $9.00 – $10.00 per hour

Entry-level spot where you’ll learn tire repair and oil changes on the job. Good fit if you’re dependable, want a flexible schedule, and are looking to break into automotive service; applicants with a criminal record are welcome.

Employer: W3Global

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Full-time

Lead one or more heavy civil construction crews and handle daily field operations for roadwork, utilities, and site development. This is a senior role for someone with 7+ years of heavy civil experience and at least 3 years as a foreman, with a big focus on safety, scheduling, and team leadership.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.