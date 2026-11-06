🚧 Public meeting on Sugar House Rd. extension in Alexandria

🚧 Public input meeting on Sugar House Rd. extension in Alexandria

The City of Alexandria and Louisiana DOTD are holding a public meeting about the Sugar House Road Extension Project in Rapides Parish.

When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Where: Frank O. Hunter Basketball Gym, 2399 Willow Glen River Rd., Alexandria, LA 71302

Format: Open house — you can drop in anytime during the three hours and get the same information.

The project would create a connector route between LA 1, I‑49, US 167, and US 71. A preferred route has been identified, and a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) is ready for public review.

You can:

Attend the meeting to view maps and exhibits and talk with project staff.

Review the draft EA online at https://www.dotd.la.gov/about/office-of-project-delivery/planning/environmental/projects-public-notices/district-08-alexandria/ .

. View the EA in person at LA DOTD District 08 HQ (3300 S. MacArthur Dr.), City of Alexandria (625 Murray St., Suite 5), MLK Jr. Branch Library (1115 Broadway Ave.), Louisiana State Library (701 N. 4th St., Baton Rouge), or LA DOTD HQ (1201 Capitol Access Rd., Baton Rouge).

Questions? Contact Erin Buchanan, 318-549-8402, [email protected].