🔧 Alexandria LA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Alexandria has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like working with tools, staying active, and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Below are several building and grounds roles hiring now in Alexandria, LA.

Employer: Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Location: 2040 Industrial Park Rd, Alexandria, LA 71303

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the truck wash bay cleaning and detailing specialized trucks and heavy equipment. This role is very active: pressure washing, scrubbing, drying, and keeping the shop area safe and organized. Full benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid vacation, sick time, and holidays, plus tuition reimbursement and training.

Employer: HHS

Location: Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria, LA

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Salary: $15/hour

Help keep patient rooms and hospital areas clean, safe, and comfortable. Multiple shifts (day/evening/night) are available, and you’ll get paid time off, medical, dental, 401(k), and promotion opportunities. Good fit if you like steady movement, teamwork, and making a direct impact on patient care.

Employer: Rapides Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Alexandria, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Skilled maintenance role in a large hospital, working on equipment like beds, exhaust fans, laundry and dietary equipment, and more. You’ll use hand and power tools, help with preventive maintenance, and be on call for urgent repairs. Comes with a full HCA benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and education support.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application soon—good maintenance and housekeeping roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.