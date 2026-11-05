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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Alexandria Right Now
Alexandria neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re nearby in Georgetown, these could be just what you need.
7lb Kids Space Constellation Quilted Blanket
Item: Kids space constellation quilted blanket
Design: Blue blanket with stars and constellation pattern
Weight: About 7 lb (nice and cozy)
Condition: Not stated
Location: Georgetown, Alexandria, LA
Source: nextdoor.com
Soft, themed blanket that’s great for a kid’s room, reading nook, or movie nights.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Outdoor Hammock with Metal Stand
Item: Outdoor hammock with metal stand
Style: Striped fabric hammock
Frame: Sturdy metal stand included
Condition: Not stated
Location: Georgetown, Alexandria, LA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice freebie for a porch, patio, or backyard if you have space to set it up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Portable Basketball Hoop
Item: Portable basketball hoop
Type: Adjustable height with a sturdy base
Condition: Not stated
Pickup note: You must disassemble and haul away yourself
Location: Georgetown, Alexandria, LA
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for a driveway or backyard if you’re able to take it apart and transport it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Alexandria tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.