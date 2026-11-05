🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Alexandria Right Now

Alexandria neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re nearby in Georgetown, these could be just what you need.

Item: Kids space constellation quilted blanket

Design: Blue blanket with stars and constellation pattern

Weight: About 7 lb (nice and cozy)

Condition: Not stated

Location: Georgetown, Alexandria, LA

Source: nextdoor.com

Soft, themed blanket that’s great for a kid’s room, reading nook, or movie nights.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Outdoor hammock with metal stand

Style: Striped fabric hammock

Frame: Sturdy metal stand included

Condition: Not stated

Location: Georgetown, Alexandria, LA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice freebie for a porch, patio, or backyard if you have space to set it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Portable basketball hoop

Type: Adjustable height with a sturdy base

Condition: Not stated

Pickup note: You must disassemble and haul away yourself

Location: Georgetown, Alexandria, LA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for a driveway or backyard if you’re able to take it apart and transport it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Alexandria tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.