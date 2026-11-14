Aldie’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with solid options for both clinic and field work. Here are a few strong roles hiring now if you want to stay local and still grow your career.

Employer: One Oak Medical

One Oak Medical Location: Aldie, VA (in-person, private family medicine clinic)

(in-person, private family medicine clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$135,000 per year

Work Monday–Friday with no evenings, weekends, or call in a well-established family medicine practice (patients 13+). You’ll have 1:1 MA support, an on-site lab, and competitive benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, retirement plan). New grads are welcome.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Aldie, VA

Type: Not listed (benefits for full-time and part-time)

Not listed (benefits for full-time and part-time) Salary: Not listed

Join a national rehab leader providing direct respiratory care and helping patients regain independence. You’ll get day-one benefits, including medical, dental, vision, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) with company match in a team-focused, growth-minded setting.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Aldie, VA (home, school, and community settings)

(home, school, and community settings) Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)

(part-time options also mentioned) Salary: Not listed (transparent estimator linked in posting)

BCBA/BCaBA roles with flexible scheduling so you can choose a caseload that fits your life. PBS offers medical, dental, vision, PTO and holidays, quarterly bonuses (10% annually), 401(k) with up to 3% match, sign-on bonuses in some areas, and lots of mentorship and CEUs for long-term growth.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.