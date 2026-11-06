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Williamsville
Local Vendor Event in Williamsville on Saturday
8 days ago
WNY Foster Closet will join other local vendors at California Closets Buffalo in Williamsville on Saturday. Visitors can stop by the WNY Foster Closet table and enter a drawing to win a FREE Night Out book.
This content is adapted from materials provided by WNY Foster Closet
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