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Williamsville

Local Vendor Event in Williamsville on Saturday

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31oqFX_1GqGXajR00

WNY Foster Closet will join other local vendors at California Closets Buffalo in Williamsville on Saturday. Visitors can stop by the WNY Foster Closet table and enter a drawing to win a FREE Night Out book.

This content is adapted from materials provided by WNY Foster Closet

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