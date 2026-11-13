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Jackson
National Folk Festival in Downtown Jackson This Weekend
8 days ago
The National Folk Festival runs from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15, 2026 in downtown City of Jackson and is a free event. Travelers heading to the festival are urged to use the MDOT Traffic app to avoid delays on the way to the downtown area.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mississippi Department of Transportation
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