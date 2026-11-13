Both directions of U.S. 98 (Hardy St.) over I-59 in Lamar County will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 until 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 for bridge and structural work. The outer ramps of the interchange will stay open, but the loop ramps to the east of I-59 will be closed, and detour signs will be posted. Drivers should plan other routes and use extra care near roadside workers. Read more: https://bit.ly/4f96EQL

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mississippi Department of Transportation