Alcoa’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like store work or being out in the field. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Alcoa, TN (in-store)

Type: Full-time, weekday schedule

Salary: Not listed (includes 401(k) match, health insurance, tuition help, 10% discount)

Help keep the store looking sharp by setting up displays, fixing signs and prices, and making products easy to find. Good fit if you like hands-on work, steady hours, and big-company benefits without working every weekend.

Employer: State Farm

Location: Alcoa/Knoxville area – remote field role

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,089 – $90,000 + potential 15% yearly bonus

Work from home and in the field, inspecting homes and businesses after storms or accidents and guiding customers through their claims. This is a higher-paying role with strong benefits and time off, ideal if you’re detail-oriented, good with people, and comfortable climbing ladders and getting on roofs.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Alcoa tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.