Alcoa’s food scene isn’t just restaurants—healthcare and quick-service spots are hiring steady right now. Good options here if you like fast-paced kitchens and stable schedules.

Employer: TSP Talent

TSP Talent Location: Alcoa, TN (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook in a fast-paced hospital kitchen, preparing nutritious meals for patients, visitors, and staff. You’ll follow therapeutic diet guidelines, handle hot and cold menu items, and work closely with dietitians and nurses while keeping high sanitation and food safety standards.

Employer: McAlister's Deli (franchised location)

(franchised location) Location: Alcoa, TN

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Help keep the line moving by prepping ingredients from manager prep lists and recipe cards. This role focuses on consistent quality, portion control, and keeping your station clean and sanitized, with some light dishwashing.

Employer: McAlister's Deli (franchised location)

(franchised location) Location: Alcoa, TN

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Work the line, cook to order, and keep food moving quickly and accurately. You’ll maintain sanitation and safety standards, restock and clean your station each shift, and make sure every plate meets the deli’s quality and quantity expectations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists more details and similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.