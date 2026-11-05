📅 Alcoa Schools closed for students on Veterans Day

📅 Alcoa Schools Veterans Day schedule

In honor of Veterans Day, Alcoa City Schools will adjust the school schedule as follows:

Wednesday, November 11 (Veterans Day) No school for students Teachers and staff still report for a Professional Development day

Thursday, November 12 All students return Classes resume on a regular schedule



If you have kids in Alcoa City Schools, plan for them to be home on November 11 and back in class on November 12.

The district also invites everyone to join in thanking the brave men and women who have served in our armed forces, including veterans in the Alcoa community.