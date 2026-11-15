Albuquerque has some strong leadership roles open right now, from utilities and tech to construction and healthcare payments. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $83,000 + potential bonuses

Manage day-to-day operations for a multifamily community, including team leadership, budgets, leasing, and resident satisfaction. Good fit if you have 4–6+ years in property management and want a role with strong benefits and clear financial targets.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Albuquerque, NM (remote/virtual team focus)

Type: Part-time

Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors and running Scrum ceremonies. Ideal for someone with 5+ years technical project management/Scrum and solid ServiceNow and enterprise IT experience.

Employer: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $82,463 – $140,187

Plan and manage complex utility project schedules, build integrated master schedules, and support field and project teams. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree + 5–7 years experience and at least 2 years in project scheduling.

Employer: Oliver James (recruiting for a workers’ comp carrier)

Location: Relocation to Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Executive role as Vice President & Chief Financial Officer for an established workers’ compensation insurer. You’ll own financial strategy, reporting, reserves, investments, and lead the finance team—best for leaders with 15+ years finance/accounting and deep P&C insurance experience.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Remote, supporting clients including Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Oversee high-voltage substation projects from proposal through closeout, including budgets, schedules, risk, and client relationships. Designed for someone with a BS in Engineering/Construction Management and 12+ years in power delivery project management.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Remote, supporting clients including Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Lead large high-voltage transmission line projects, manage multidisciplinary teams, and handle contracts, risk, and financial performance. Best for senior PMs with 12+ years in utility/power delivery and strong CPM scheduling and earned value skills.

Employer: CompIQ Solutions

Location: Albuquerque, NM (hybrid/remote options depending on company policy)

Type: Full-time

Run the Medical Bill Negotiations team, set payment strategies, and drive savings for workers’ comp medical bills. Good match if you have 3–5+ years in workers’ comp or medical bill review, team leadership experience, and strong analytics and writing skills.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a Pacific Northwest GC)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 + bonus, truck, benefits

Site leader for multifamily and podium construction projects—own schedules, inspections, safety, and field teams. A fit if you have 5+ years as a superintendent, strong multifamily experience, and OSHA 30.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in scope or level for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.