Albuquerque has a steady flow of logistics and warehouse hiring right now, from entry-level roles to more specialized support jobs.

Here are a few solid picks if you like keeping products moving and organized.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Category management role supporting inventory, pricing, and supplier relationships for Sysco’s disposables and equipment. Good fit if you have 3+ years in retail/wholesale/distribution and enjoy data, Excel, and working with both sales teams and vendors.

Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Same role via Indeed

Employer: Rexel USA

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (level and pay depend on experience)

Hands-on warehouse role picking, stocking, and shipping electrical products. No experience required, with forklift and warehouse equipment training a plus, and room to grow into higher levels with strong benefits and promotion paths.

Employer: Unifi Aviation, LLC

Location: Albuquerque, NM (Airport)

Type: Full-time, overnight shift

Base Pay: $18.00/hour

Overnight warehouse admin role handling inbound/outbound freight, tracking, and documentation for airport operations. You’ll use computers (MS Office, email, Slack), work with Amazon Logistics and drivers, and must pass a 10-year background check and complete SIDA airport security training.

Employer: Rehm's Nursery

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Mix of warehouse work, forklift operation, and local deliveries for a garden center. You’ll move soils and garden products between warehouse and retail, drive a GMC long-bed with 12 ft trailer, and sometimes deliver plants to homes. Great if you like gardening or landscaping and want a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.