Albuquerque is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep buildings, campuses, and homes running smoothly. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: UNM Hospital

UNM Hospital Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Pay: Not listed (includes 17% weekday nights, 26% weekend nights, 15% weekend days shift differentials)

Not listed (includes shift differentials) Work on big hospital systems like chillers, boilers, generators, and HVAC. Good fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience, a NM driver’s license, and want steady work in a major medical center.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.55–$53.48/hour (range depends on experience, skills, and certifications)

(range depends on experience, skills, and certifications) Diagnose and repair RVs, including electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliances. Great if you like variety, don’t mind weekends, and want solid benefits plus room to grow in a national company.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Keep a senior living community safe and comfortable with routine and preventive maintenance in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and carpentry. Good for someone who likes problem-solving and working around residents and care staff.

Employer: Labatt Food Service

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 am–4:00 pm, some weekends

Pay: Starting pay based on experience

Starting pay Diagnose and repair equipment in a busy food distribution center, including work in freezer and refrigerated areas. Offers weekly pay, paid training, 401(k) with contributions, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays and vacation, and internal promotion paths.

Employer: The University of New Mexico – Residence Life & Student Housing

Location: Main Campus, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Regular full-time, staff, on-call rotation

Pay: $17.56–$22.29/hour , benefits eligible

, benefits eligible Handle non-licensed maintenance in student housing: basic electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and carpentry, plus record-keeping and safety. Good entry point if you have 1+ year experience, want university benefits and tuition perks, and don’t mind physical work and on-call duty.

Employer: NALS Apartment Homes

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, on-call rotation

Pay: Starting pay DOE , plus $150/week on-call pay + $35 per call-out

Starting pay , plus Maintain a large apartment community: unit turns, pools/spas, grounds, plumbing, appliances, electrical, and basic roofing repairs. Comes with 30% rent discount, 10+ days PTO in year one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and training/certifications.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: Albuquerque, NM (Airport area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead the housekeeping team at a busy airport hotel: oversee daily operations, inspect rooms, train staff, and handle safety and key control. Full-time roles may include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), disability, life insurance, and Daily Pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here promote from within once you get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.