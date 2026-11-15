Albuquerque has a nice mix of driving and hands-on transportation jobs right now, from local delivery to regional CDL routes. If you like being on the road or around vehicles, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local shops, keep the company vehicle clean and safe, and help in the store when needed. Bilingual folks are encouraged to apply, and there are solid benefits like 401(k) with match, stock plan, PTO, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems

Location: Albuquerque, NM (travel across NM)

(travel across NM) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead crews setting up work zones, drive company trucks (including TMA vehicles), and keep traffic flowing safely around road projects. Requires 2+ years / 4,000 field hours in traffic control and ATSSA TCS training.

Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems

Location: Albuquerque, NM (travel across NM)

(travel across NM) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role setting up and taking down lane closures, cones, and signs on highways and local roads. Good fit if you have 1–3 years traffic control experience, can lift up to 70 lbs, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and on-call.

Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive and operate striping trucks to put down road lines and markings. CDL (Class B within 60 days) is required, and you’ll work outdoors, handle marking equipment, and help keep highways clearly marked.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support road projects by installing pavement markings and setting up safe work zones. Good for someone comfortable around construction sites who can read plans and follow layouts.

Employer: Penske Truck Leasing

Location: 1400 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time / casual (0–25 hrs/week, flexible)

Pay: Class A: $17/hr; Class B: $16/hr (plus shift differentials at this location)

Move Penske trucks between locations and to customers, mostly box trucks up to 26’. Great side income for CDL A or B drivers who want flexible hours and a maintained fleet.

Employer: Elegance Limousines & Black Car Services

Location: Albuquerque, NM (serving ABQ, Santa Fe, and more)

(serving ABQ, Santa Fe, and more) Type: Full-time and part-time

Pay: $20/hr + you keep 100% of tips

Drive luxury sedans, SUVs, Sprinters, limos, and party buses for corporate, airport, and event clients. Ideal if you’re 21+, have a clean record, flexible schedule, and like high-end customer service.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $12–$18/hr (based on experience)

Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, basic inspections, and shop upkeep. Good starting point if you’re 18+, have a driver’s license, and want to grow in automotive with benefits and training.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.33–$31.20 flat rate (up to 20 labor hours guaranteed/week)

Diagnose and repair brakes, suspension, cooling, electrical, and more while mentoring junior techs. Includes benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and company-funded ASE certifications.

Employer: System Transport

Location: Based in Albuquerque, NM (regional routes)

(regional routes) Type: CDL-A, regional

Pay: $53,924–$94,432/year (about $0.57–$0.61/mile, plus extras)

Flatbed regional driving with home weekly, late-model trucks, and a $1,800 transition package (includes $1,000 orientation pay). Full benefits, 401(k) match, and paid orientation in Spokane.

Employer: System Transport

Location: Albuquerque, NM (regional & OTR options)

(regional & OTR options) Type: CDL-A, regional & OTR

Pay: $46,984.82–$114,350.60/year (about $0.48–$0.79/mile, division-dependent)

Haul glass, steel, building materials, and more on flatbed routes with varying home time. Includes $1,800 transition package, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid orientation.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Live within 50 miles of Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, Jet-Set (fly-in) dedicated

Pay: About $1,350–$1,650/week, plus $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers

Fly to different parts of the country to run dedicated flatbed loads, then fly home every three weeks. Includes hourly pay, performance pay, PTO after 6 months, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and you keep your frequent flyer miles.

(Similar roles also at stores 06520, 06518, 06523)

Employer: Domino’s – Team BAM!

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (very flexible hours)

Pay: Avg. $15–$22/hr (hourly + mileage + tips)

Use your own insured car to deliver pizzas on flexible shifts (as little as 4 hours/week). Good fit if you’re 18+, have 1 year driving history, clean record, and want quick cash plus discounts, 401(k), and optional medical/dental.

Employer: Hader Solutions

Location: Albuquerque, NM (routes in CO, TX, AZ, NM)

(routes in CO, TX, AZ, NM) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a 26-foot straight truck delivering copier equipment on regional routes. You’ll handle safe loading/unloading, keep accurate logs, and follow all safety rules.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, solid application today can turn into interviews next week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.