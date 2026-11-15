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🚌 Albuquerque Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving & Tech Roles
Albuquerque has a nice mix of driving and hands-on transportation jobs right now, from local delivery to regional CDL routes. If you like being on the road or around vehicles, there’s a lot to pick from.
Delivery Specialist – O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver auto parts to local shops, keep the company vehicle clean and safe, and help in the store when needed. Bilingual folks are encouraged to apply, and there are solid benefits like 401(k) with match, stock plan, PTO, and medical/dental/vision.
Traffic Control Supervisor II – RoadSafe Traffic Systems
- Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (travel across NM)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead crews setting up work zones, drive company trucks (including TMA vehicles), and keep traffic flowing safely around road projects. Requires 2+ years / 4,000 field hours in traffic control and ATSSA TCS training.
Traffic Control Technician II – RoadSafe Traffic Systems
- Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (travel across NM)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role setting up and taking down lane closures, cones, and signs on highways and local roads. Good fit if you have 1–3 years traffic control experience, can lift up to 70 lbs, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and on-call.
Pavement Marking Technician CDL – RoadSafe Traffic Systems
- Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive and operate striping trucks to put down road lines and markings. CDL (Class B within 60 days) is required, and you’ll work outdoors, handle marking equipment, and help keep highways clearly marked.
Pavement Marking Technician – SanCrest
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support road projects by installing pavement markings and setting up safe work zones. Good for someone comfortable around construction sites who can read plans and follow layouts.
Truck Driver – Hiker/Vehicle Transporter (CDL), Part Time – Penske
- Employer: Penske Truck Leasing
- Location: 1400 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time / casual (0–25 hrs/week, flexible)
- Pay: Class A: $17/hr; Class B: $16/hr (plus shift differentials at this location)
Move Penske trucks between locations and to customers, mostly box trucks up to 26’. Great side income for CDL A or B drivers who want flexible hours and a maintained fleet.
Professional Chauffeur – Elegance Limousines & Black Car Services
- Employer: Elegance Limousines & Black Car Services
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (serving ABQ, Santa Fe, and more)
- Type: Full-time and part-time
- Pay: $20/hr + you keep 100% of tips
Drive luxury sedans, SUVs, Sprinters, limos, and party buses for corporate, airport, and event clients. Ideal if you’re 21+, have a clean record, flexible schedule, and like high-end customer service.
Auto General Service Technician – Pep Boys
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $12–$18/hr (based on experience)
Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, basic inspections, and shop upkeep. Good starting point if you’re 18+, have a driver’s license, and want to grow in automotive with benefits and training.
Automotive Mechanic – Pep Boys
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $19.33–$31.20 flat rate (up to 20 labor hours guaranteed/week)
Diagnose and repair brakes, suspension, cooling, electrical, and more while mentoring junior techs. Includes benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and company-funded ASE certifications.
CDL-A Regional Truck Driver – Home Weekly – System Transport
- Employer: System Transport
- Location: Based in Albuquerque, NM (regional routes)
- Type: CDL-A, regional
- Pay: $53,924–$94,432/year (about $0.57–$0.61/mile, plus extras)
Flatbed regional driving with home weekly, late-model trucks, and a $1,800 transition package (includes $1,000 orientation pay). Full benefits, 401(k) match, and paid orientation in Spokane.
CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver – Up to $114,350.60/Yr – System Transport
- Employer: System Transport
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (regional & OTR options)
- Type: CDL-A, regional & OTR
- Pay: $46,984.82–$114,350.60/year (about $0.48–$0.79/mile, division-dependent)
Haul glass, steel, building materials, and more on flatbed routes with varying home time. Includes $1,800 transition package, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid orientation.
CDL-A Jet-Set Dedicated Flatbed Truck Driver – Schneider
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Live within 50 miles of Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, Jet-Set (fly-in) dedicated
- Pay: About $1,350–$1,650/week, plus $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers
Fly to different parts of the country to run dedicated flatbed loads, then fly home every three weeks. Includes hourly pay, performance pay, PTO after 6 months, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and you keep your frequent flyer miles.
Delivery Driver – Domino’s (Multiple Albuquerque Stores)
(Similar roles also at stores 06520, 06518, 06523)
- Employer: Domino’s – Team BAM!
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time (very flexible hours)
- Pay: Avg. $15–$22/hr (hourly + mileage + tips)
Use your own insured car to deliver pizzas on flexible shifts (as little as 4 hours/week). Good fit if you’re 18+, have 1 year driving history, clean record, and want quick cash plus discounts, 401(k), and optional medical/dental.
Regional Truck Driver – Hader Solutions
- Employer: Hader Solutions
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (routes in CO, TX, AZ, NM)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a 26-foot straight truck delivering copier equipment on regional routes. You’ll handle safe loading/unloading, keep accurate logs, and follow all safety rules.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, solid application today can turn into interviews next week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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