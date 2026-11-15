Albuquerque has some solid education openings right now, from university medicine to trade school outreach and private language lessons. If you like helping people learn, these are worth a look.

Employer: The University of New Mexico

The University of New Mexico Location: Albuquerque, NM (School of Medicine)

(School of Medicine) Type: Full-time, faculty lecturer

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)

Teach and mentor pathology residents and med students while working as a Pathologists’ Assistant on a busy surgical service (no autopsies). Role mixes clinical work, teaching, and research support, with strong UNM benefits and an annual stipend for AAPA conference or education. Best consideration date: 8/28/2026.

Employer: Eckerd Connects – Albuquerque Job Corps

Location: Albuquerque, NM (1500 Indian School Rd NW)

(1500 Indian School Rd NW) Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,888/year

Help young adults (ages 16–24) get into Job Corps training by doing outreach, events, and student interviews. Comes with low-cost medical, dental, vision, 19 days PTO in year one, 11 paid holidays, and retirement match up to 5%, plus PSLF-eligible employer status.

Employer: Language Trainers

Location: Albuquerque, NM (lessons at teacher’s place)

(lessons at teacher’s place) Type: Freelance / part-time contract

Salary: Hourly rate negotiable

Teach one beginner adult student Italian in a one-to-one, 20-hour course, usually once a week in the evening (Wed/Thu/Fri at 6 pm). Great side gig if you’re a native speaker or qualified Italian teacher living within 20 miles and want flexible, paid teaching hours.

If any of these speak to you, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.