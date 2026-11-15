undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Albuquerque Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
Albuquerque has some solid education openings right now, from university medicine to trade school outreach and private language lessons. If you like helping people learn, these are worth a look.
Open Rank Lecturer of Pathology
- Employer: The University of New Mexico
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (School of Medicine)
- Type: Full-time, faculty lecturer
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)
Teach and mentor pathology residents and med students while working as a Pathologists’ Assistant on a busy surgical service (no autopsies). Role mixes clinical work, teaching, and research support, with strong UNM benefits and an annual stipend for AAPA conference or education. Best consideration date: 8/28/2026.
Trade School Enrollment Specialist
- Employer: Eckerd Connects – Albuquerque Job Corps
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (1500 Indian School Rd NW)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $43,888/year
Help young adults (ages 16–24) get into Job Corps training by doing outreach, events, and student interviews. Comes with low-cost medical, dental, vision, 19 days PTO in year one, 11 paid holidays, and retirement match up to 5%, plus PSLF-eligible employer status.
Italian Tutor Needed – ID: 1146073
- Employer: Language Trainers
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (lessons at teacher’s place)
- Type: Freelance / part-time contract
- Salary: Hourly rate negotiable
Teach one beginner adult student Italian in a one-to-one, 20-hour course, usually once a week in the evening (Wed/Thu/Fri at 6 pm). Great side gig if you’re a native speaker or qualified Italian teacher living within 20 miles and want flexible, paid teaching hours.
If any of these speak to you, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.