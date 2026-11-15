Albuquerque’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital bedside care to remote billing and travel tech gigs. Here are several solid openings you can skim and click into fast.

Employer: OPCO Skilled Management

OPCO Skilled Management Location: Albuquerque, NM (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Work from home while handling Medicaid applications and renewals for long-term care facilities. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: UNM Hospital

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (0.75 FTE), Nights

Salary: Not listed; 17% weekday night differential , sign-on bonus and relocation available

Not listed; , and available Why it’s worth a look: Care for newborns and families while earning extra for nights, with strong support for growth and certification.

Employer: UNM Hospital

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (0.90 FTE), Days

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus and relocation available

Not listed; and available Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift role on a women’s special care unit, with full RN scope plus leadership and precepting opportunities.

Employer: UNM Hospital

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (0.90 FTE), Nights

Salary: Not listed; 17% weekday night differential , sign-on bonus and relocation available

Not listed; , and available Why it’s worth a look: Night-shift mother–baby care with strong differentials and room to grow into charge and preceptor roles.

Employer: UNM Hospital

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time (0.50 FTE), Nights

Salary: Not listed; 17% weekday nights, 26% weekend nights, 15% weekend days differentials

Not listed; Why it’s worth a look: Great for a Registered EEG Tech (R.EEG.T) wanting advanced neurodiagnostics, video EEG, and evoked potentials with strong shift pay.

Employer: UNM Hospital

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (0.75 FTE), Days

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role applying casts, splints, and traction in an ortho setting; high school diploma and some related experience are enough to get started.

Employer: UNM Hospital

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Office-based role focused on billing, claims, denials, and Medicaid eligibility, ideal if you like problem-solving and patient-facing financial help.

Employer: STI (377th Medical Group)

(377th Medical Group) Location: Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Year-long contract (Mon–Fri, 8-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Serve active-duty and military community members in a structured clinic schedule; requires Registered Dietitian credentials and 3+ years’ experience.

Employer: State of the Heart Recovery Inc

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Provide individual, group, and family therapy in a recovery-focused setting, with supervised hours that can count toward independent licensure plus medical, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: State of the Heart Recovery Inc

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Similar integrated behavioral health role tailored to LMHC-level clinicians, with strong supervision and benefits while you build hours and experience.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: In-home SLP work with adults and seniors, focusing on communication, cognition, and swallowing so clients can stay safely in their homes.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Independent anesthesia practice across varied settings, from pre-op assessment through post-anesthesia recovery, for experienced CRNAs.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Focused breast MRI role for a registered MRI tech, with an emphasis on image quality, safety, and patient comfort.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare (Haven Behavioral Healthcare)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Direct psych patient care with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, PTO, daily pay), ideal if you have CNA or bedside experience.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare (Haven Behavioral Healthcare)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Same strong benefits and duties as the night role, but on a day schedule supporting patients with mental health and substance use needs.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, Days)

Pay: $2,414–$2,654 per week

Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift CT travel assignment at a large acute care hospital, with Aya’s day-one benefits, housing options, 401(k) match, and CEUs.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, Nights)

Pay: $2,414–$2,654 per week

Why it’s worth a look: Same hospital and perks as the day role, but night schedule if you prefer overnight shifts and quieter imaging suites.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 10-hr days)

Pay: Around $2,617 per week (package based on 40 hrs/week)

(package based on 40 hrs/week) Why it’s worth a look: EP lab travel role with a long-established, RN-founded agency, ideal if you want cath/EP experience in a busy lab.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 10-hr days)

Pay: Around $2,896 per week (package based on 40 hrs/week)

(package based on 40 hrs/week) Why it’s worth a look: Similar EP tech travel role with higher listed weekly pay and benefits starting the 1st of the month, plus 401(k) and bonuses.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$27/hour plus monthly bonus opportunity

Why it’s worth a look: Support anesthesia and sedation for underserved kids, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays, plus growth inside a multi-specialty pediatric practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.