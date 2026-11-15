Albuquerque’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on sysadmin work to high-level security and data center projects. If you’re in IT and open to your next move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports a small, mission-focused engineering/scientific team, handling both Windows and Linux systems, user support, infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Good fit if you have 5+ years of sysadmin experience and like owning a wide range of tech tasks in a tight-knit environment.

Employer: Meta

Location: Albuquerque, NM (data center site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,000 – $176,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Lead telecom and connectivity projects at Meta’s data center, from planning through turnover to operations. Ideal if you have 7+ years in data centers/telecom/construction project management, are comfortable with vendors and cross-functional teams, and want to work on large-scale, global infrastructure.

Employer: System High Corporation

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on RMF-based security assessments for SAP, SCI, and Collateral systems, writing Security Assessment Reports and POA&Ms and advising AOs on authorizations. Best for folks with a current TS/SCI, 7–9 years’ experience, and a background as ISSO/ISSM or SCA.

Employer: Speridian Technologies

Location: Santa Fe or Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Partner with government agencies on IT modernization, leading requirements sessions, mapping as-is/to-be processes, and supporting Agile delivery and UAT. Great if you have 4+ years as a BA, strong documentation skills, and enjoy working with public sector programs.

Employer: Metis Technology Solutions, Inc.

Location: Albuquerque, NM (supporting Wallops Flight Facility)

Type: Part-time (some roles may flex to full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Single posting covering Telemetry Engineer, Spectrum Engineer, and Software Systems Administrator roles supporting NASA’s Wallops Range and balloon operations. A match if you’re a current Metis incumbent, have senior-level expertise with RF/telemetry, spectrum management, or multi-platform systems administration, and want to support high-reliability mission operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.