Albuquerque has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, many with good benefits and steady weekday hours. Here are several worth a closer look if you’re organized, people-focused, and ready for your next move.

Employer: EEA Consulting Engineers

Location: Albuquerque, NM (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day office operations while also planning events and supporting HR, marketing, and basic IT. This role stands out for strong benefits (profit sharing, ESOP, 401k match, fully paid employee medical) and a people-focused, employee-owned company culture.

Employer: The University of New Mexico – Office of the Medical Investigator

Location: Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Regular, Full-time, Staff (Non-exempt)

Pay: $18.27 – $23.50/hour

Best consideration date: 10/30/2026

Remote: No

High-responsibility admin role serving as a key contact for families, funeral homes, hospitals, and agencies in sensitive death-investigation cases. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, detail-oriented, and want strong UNM benefits plus union representation.

Employer: The University of New Mexico – Pediatrics CDD

Location: Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Term, Full-time, Staff (Non-exempt)

Term end date: 06/30/2027

Pay: $17.56 – $22.29/hour

Best consideration date: 06/30/2026

Remote: No

Support autism and developmental disability programs with purchasing, travel reimbursements, data entry, and document editing. Great if you like mission-driven work, steady hours, and UNM’s benefits and tuition perks.

Employer: The University of New Mexico

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level style role handling phones, visitors, mail, conference room scheduling, and basic clerical work in an executive office setting. Good for someone with solid MS Office skills who wants to build experience in a professional environment.

Employer: The University of New Mexico – SHAC

Location: Main Campus, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Regular, Full-time, Staff (Non-exempt)

Pay: $20.00 – $27.00/hour (DOE)

Remote: No

Provide high-level admin support to the Executive Director of Student Health & Counseling, including scheduling, coordination, and office operations. Strong hourly pay plus full UNM benefits and educational perks.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – NMVAHCS

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, Federal (GS-6)

Pay: Not listed (GS-6 level)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Remote: No

Support leadership in the Behavioral Health Care Line with timekeeping, HR paperwork, supply purchasing, travel, and meeting coordination. Ideal if you have prior federal experience and want stable hours serving veterans in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 4601 Columbine Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25/hour (targeted annual compensation)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–4:00pm

High-level admin role supporting executives with complex calendars, travel, reports, and confidential communications. Strong hourly pay, full benefits, and a steady weekday schedule in a large, well-known company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.