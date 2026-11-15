undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Albuquerque admin & clerical jobs with multiple full-time openings
Albuquerque has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, many with good benefits and steady weekday hours. Here are several worth a closer look if you’re organized, people-focused, and ready for your next move.
Office Manager
Employer: EEA Consulting Engineers
Location: Albuquerque, NM (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead day-to-day office operations while also planning events and supporting HR, marketing, and basic IT. This role stands out for strong benefits (profit sharing, ESOP, 401k match, fully paid employee medical) and a people-focused, employee-owned company culture.
OMI Admin Assistant 3 – Family Services
Employer: The University of New Mexico – Office of the Medical Investigator
Location: Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, NM
Type: Regular, Full-time, Staff (Non-exempt)
Pay: $18.27 – $23.50/hour
Best consideration date: 10/30/2026
Remote: No
High-responsibility admin role serving as a key contact for families, funeral homes, hospitals, and agencies in sensitive death-investigation cases. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, detail-oriented, and want strong UNM benefits plus union representation.
Admin Assistant 2 – Center for Development & Disability
Employer: The University of New Mexico – Pediatrics CDD
Location: Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, NM
Type: Term, Full-time, Staff (Non-exempt)
Term end date: 06/30/2027
Pay: $17.56 – $22.29/hour
Best consideration date: 06/30/2026
Remote: No
Support autism and developmental disability programs with purchasing, travel reimbursements, data entry, and document editing. Great if you like mission-driven work, steady hours, and UNM’s benefits and tuition perks.
Office Assistant – Executive Office
Employer: The University of New Mexico
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Entry-level style role handling phones, visitors, mail, conference room scheduling, and basic clerical work in an executive office setting. Good for someone with solid MS Office skills who wants to build experience in a professional environment.
Admin Assistant to Exec Dir – Student Health & Counseling
Employer: The University of New Mexico – SHAC
Location: Main Campus, Albuquerque, NM
Type: Regular, Full-time, Staff (Non-exempt)
Pay: $20.00 – $27.00/hour (DOE)
Remote: No
Provide high-level admin support to the Executive Director of Student Health & Counseling, including scheduling, coordination, and office operations. Strong hourly pay plus full UNM benefits and educational perks.
Administrative Support Assistant – Behavioral Health
Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – NMVAHCS
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time, Federal (GS-6)
Pay: Not listed (GS-6 level)
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm
Remote: No
Support leadership in the Behavioral Health Care Line with timekeeping, HR paperwork, supply purchasing, travel, and meeting coordination. Ideal if you have prior federal experience and want stable hours serving veterans in a healthcare setting.
Administrative Assistant – Executive Support
Employer: Enterprise Mobility
Location: 4601 Columbine Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
Type: Full-time, in-person
Pay: $25/hour (targeted annual compensation)
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–4:00pm
High-level admin role supporting executives with complex calendars, travel, reports, and confidential communications. Strong hourly pay, full benefits, and a steady weekday schedule in a large, well-known company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.