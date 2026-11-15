Albuquerque’s building scene is busy right now, from solar installs to big multifamily projects. Here are several solid trades openings if you like working with your hands and being out on site.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 base + bonus

Lead day-to-day field operations on multifamily and podium projects: scheduling, inspections, safety, and site management. Needs 5+ years as a superintendent, multifamily experience, OSHA 30, and strong leadership; comes with company truck, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and PTO/holidays.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office/field mix role estimating commercial roofing projects. You’ll review plans, analyze materials and labor, and build detailed cost estimates—good fit if you know roofing systems and like numbers and plan reading.

Employer: Signature Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role installing and repairing residential plumbing systems—from rough-in and underground work to fixtures and water heaters. Ideal if you have 1–2 years’ experience, can handle physical work, and want steady Mon–Fri, 7am–5pm hours with some on-call.

Employer: Jobot (for a commercial roofing company)

Location: Based in the Southwest near a major airport (Albuquerque-friendly)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $130,000 per year

Quality-control role for a commercial roofing expert who likes travel. Inspect low-slope systems across the Southwest, write reports, and support field teams; comes with company vehicle or allowance, benefits, and growth potential, and requires 5+ years commercial roofing experience and 50–75% travel.

Employer: Sekisui House U.S., Inc. (Richmond American and other brands)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level superintendent role helping run residential construction sites—coordinating trades, tracking schedules, and supporting inspections. Good step up if you have up to 1 year of field or superintendent experience and want a path into construction management with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: NM Solar Professionals, LLC

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.08 – $26.67 per hour

Install rooftop solar panels, racking, and wiring on residential/commercial projects. Best for folks with 3 years electrical experience and 2 years residential solar, comfortable on roofs and reading blueprints; offers PTO and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Weldon Enterprises, LLC

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Temporary, in-person

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour, about 30–40 hours/week

2+ week project doing wire runs, network terminations, and fire barrier work, Mon–Fri, 8–5, starting ASAP. Good quick gig if you have steel-toe boots, basic hand tools, and PPE and want immediate work.

Employer: NM Solar Professionals, LLC

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $21.00 – $25.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

Support commercial and residential electricians with installs, low-voltage wiring, and basic carpentry. Great if you know NEC basics, can read blueprints, and handle tools; includes flexible schedule, on-the-job training, safety gear, EAP, and referral program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and trades skills are in demand here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.