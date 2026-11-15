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Albuquerque
🛒 Albuquerque Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Roles Up to $75K
5 days ago
Albuquerque is busy hiring in retail and customer service right now, from entry-level store roles to leadership and specialist jobs. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time options here.
Cashier
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Process customer orders, handle cash/card payments, and keep the front end clean and stocked. Good fit if you’re friendly, 18+, have 1–2 years cashier experience, and want store discounts plus DailyPay access.
Meat/Seafood Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a chilled department handling fresh meat and poultry, rotating stock, and helping customers with cuts and cooking ideas. Expect physical work (lifting up to 90 lbs) and strict food-safety standards.
Head Cashier
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the front-end team, support cashiers, handle breaks and basic scheduling, and jump in on customer issues. Requires 1–2 years recent cashiering plus leadership experience and comfort working nights and weekends.
Assistant Produce Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run one of the busiest departments: ordering, inventory, freshness checks, and leading the produce team. Very active role with lifting up to 50 lbs and a flexible schedule, plus growth potential into management.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Second-in-command for the whole store: oversee all departments, sales, labor, safety, and customer experience. Needs 1–3 years retail experience, strong leadership, and comfort owning P&L and staffing decisions.
Store Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the entire store operation, from hiring and training to inventory, merchandising, and profit. Requires 1–3 years retail management, strong people skills, and the ability to handle emergencies and food-safety compliance.
Customer Service & E-Commerce Supervisor – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.50–$30.20/hour
Lead the front-end and online order team, balancing in-store checkout with pickup and delivery orders. You’ll coach team members, watch KPIs, and manage labor and cash, with access to Whole Foods’ “Whole Benefits” package.
Part Time – Loader/Cart Associate – Opening
- Employer: Lowe’s
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Starting rate varies by experience/location
Help customers load purchases, collect carts, and keep the parking lot and store entry safe and tidy. Good if you like working outdoors, using power equipment safely, and staying active on the job.
(USA) Optical Associate, Non-Certified – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 300 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible premiums
Support the optical center with sales, frame adjustments, contact lens help, and insurance processing. Great entry into eye care; you’ll work toward ABO certification with strong Walmart/Sam’s Club benefits and education perks.
Apparel Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #835
- Location: 400 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20–$33/hour + incentives and premiums
Lead the apparel area, guiding associates, keeping racks and displays full, and helping customers find what they need. Includes solid Walmart benefits and access to Live Better U tuition programs.
Cash Management Service Teller
- Employer: Loomis US
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work inside a secure vault counting and preparing cash, coin, and check deposits for banks and retailers. Good for detail-oriented folks comfortable with repetitive tasks, light computer work, and some lifting.
Meat – Seafood Clerk
- Employer: United Supermarkets / Albertsons Companies
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Prep, package, and stock fresh meat and seafood while helping customers choose products and cooking methods. Offers flexible schedules, store discounts, and growth opportunities in a big grocery group.
Service Advisor
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000–$75,000+/year (commission-based, uncapped)
Be the main contact for RV service customers: write repair orders, give estimates, suggest add-ons, and keep customers updated. Strong fit if you have service or auto/RV experience and like commission-driven pay.
Entertainment Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5430
- Location: 3500 Coors Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)
- Salary: $15–$28/hour + incentives and possible premiums
Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, and keep entertainment displays stocked and neat. Great if you’re tech-savvy and want Walmart benefits even as a part-timer.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line store role greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Good entry-level job with lots of time on your feet and a focus on customer service and loss prevention.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar full-time role at another Ross location: help customers, recover the sales floor, process new merchandise, and support a fast-paced off-price environment.
Customer Service Coordinator / CSC Float Pool
- Employer: Lovelace Medical Group / Pascack Valley Medical Center listing
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, PRN Float Pool (as-needed schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Healthcare front-desk role handling admitting, registration, scheduling, and insurance verification across different clinics. Needs HS diploma/GED, medical terminology, insurance knowledge, and 1 year related experience.
Customer Experience Specialist – Customer Service Representative (Bilingual)
- Employer: Solar Works Energy
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Coach telemarketing CSRs, handle inbound/outbound calls and emails, and schedule appointments for solar consultations. Great if you’re bilingual, KPI-driven, and comfortable mentoring others.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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