Albuquerque’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for attorneys with litigation and court experience. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Resnick & Louis, P.C. - Attorneys at Law

Resnick & Louis, P.C. - Attorneys at Law Location: Albuquerque, NM (New Mexico office, remote environment )

(New Mexico office, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + generous bonus (exact amount not listed)

Handle civil insurance defense cases from start to finish, including motions, depositions, hearings, and trials. Role is geared to attorneys with 10+ years in insurance defense (construction defect, general liability, bodily injury) and offers full benefits and a supportive, collaborative team, with work done remotely.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Albuquerque, NM (remote collaboration)

(remote collaboration) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex insurance coverage disputes from early case review through resolution. You’ll focus on coverage analysis, drafting motions and pleadings, managing discovery, and taking part in depositions, hearings, and mediations, all while working in a remote, collaborative setup.

Employer: New Mexico Courts – Second Judicial District Court

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, at-will

Salary: About $110,562/year ( $53.155/hour )

( ) Application window: Opens 11/13/2026 – Closes 11/30/2026

Work directly with judges and court leadership doing legal research, drafting opinions, orders, and recommendations for the Civil Division. This role comes with strong state benefits (medical, retirement, paid leave, holidays, flexible schedules, and potential PSLF eligibility) and requires 3+ years of legal experience plus a New Mexico law license.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume and writing sample, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.