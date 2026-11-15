undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Albuquerque
🏗️ High-Paying Engineering Roles in Albuquerque – Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Albuquerque’s engineering scene is busy right now, from national labs to big tech and public service. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid roles worth a look.
Transmission Section Manager
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (Power sector)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a transmission engineering section handling staff development, project delivery, and marketing support. Ideal if you have 10+ years’ experience and want to manage multidiscipline teams in grid and power delivery projects.
Resident Engineer (PE)
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Nevada example): $82,460 – $135,470 (range varies by location)
Oversee construction for transportation and infrastructure projects, from field inspections to pay estimates and punchlists. Great fit if you’re a licensed PE with construction engineering experience and want to mentor junior inspectors.
Field Service Engineer II
- Employer: Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, 1-year contract (possible extension)
- Pay: $31.00 – $34.00/hour
Hands-on role installing and repairing semiconductor processing equipment with domestic travel for training. Good for techs/engineers with 2+ years on capital equipment who like troubleshooting in cleanroom environments.
Control Systems Engineer – Rapid Response Team, OMHS Field Technical Support
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, heavy travel (~50%)
- Salary: $90,000 – $112,500/year
Support warehouse automation and material handling systems, working with PLCs, HMIs, VFDs, and industrial networks. Best for engineers with 5+ years ladder logic experience who enjoy fast-paced commissioning and on-call problem solving.
Senior/Principal R&D Mechanical Engineer – Agile Product Engineer, Onsite
- Employer: Sandia National Laboratories
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,500 – $235,700/year
Lead product realization and advanced manufacturing for high-impact national security hardware. Great if you have strong mechanical/manufacturing experience and can qualify for a DOE Q clearance.
Cleared Senior/Principal R&D Electronics Engineer – High Assurance Product Realization Group, Onsite
- Employer: Sandia National Laboratories
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,500 – $235,700/year
Support high-assurance embedded and ground support electronics for national security missions. Designed for experienced electronics engineers with an active DOE Q (or equivalent) clearance and strong analog/digital design skills.
Environmental Engineer
- Employer: Indian Health Service – Sanitation Facilities Construction
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)
- Salary: Varies by federal pay table
Plan, design, and oversee water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in partnership with American Indian Tribes. Good match if you have an engineering degree and want field work plus potential student loan repayment.
Senior-Level Multidisciplinary Systems Engineer
- Employer: Space Dynamics Laboratory
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000 – $180,000/year
Lead systems engineering for satellite and sensor systems supporting DoD and intelligence missions. Ideal for engineers with 8+ years’ experience and the ability to obtain (or already hold) a security clearance.
Manager, Plant Design
- Employer: Kairos Power
- Location: Albuquerque, NM, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA reference range): $175,019 – $218,774/year (actual pay varies by location)
Manage plant architecture and operational design for advanced nuclear reactor plants, while also contributing technically. Great for senior engineers with 10+ years in complex power/process plants and experience leading multidisciplinary teams.
Design Manager, Rail + Transit
- Employer: TYLin
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (supporting California Rail & Transit practice)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $230,000/year
Lead multidisciplinary design teams on major rail and transit projects, with a focus on large transportation programs. Best for PE-licensed engineers with ~15+ years in transportation infrastructure and a passion for mentoring.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.