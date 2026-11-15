Albuquerque’s engineering scene is busy right now, from national labs to big tech and public service. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Albuquerque, NM (Power sector)

(Power sector) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a transmission engineering section handling staff development, project delivery, and marketing support. Ideal if you have 10+ years’ experience and want to manage multidiscipline teams in grid and power delivery projects.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary (Nevada example): $82,460 – $135,470 (range varies by location)

Oversee construction for transportation and infrastructure projects, from field inspections to pay estimates and punchlists. Great fit if you’re a licensed PE with construction engineering experience and want to mentor junior inspectors.

Employer: Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom

Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, 1-year contract (possible extension)

Pay: $31.00 – $34.00/hour

Hands-on role installing and repairing semiconductor processing equipment with domestic travel for training. Good for techs/engineers with 2+ years on capital equipment who like troubleshooting in cleanroom environments.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, heavy travel (~50%)

Salary: $90,000 – $112,500/year

Support warehouse automation and material handling systems, working with PLCs, HMIs, VFDs, and industrial networks. Best for engineers with 5+ years ladder logic experience who enjoy fast-paced commissioning and on-call problem solving.

Employer: Sandia National Laboratories

Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,500 – $235,700/year

Lead product realization and advanced manufacturing for high-impact national security hardware. Great if you have strong mechanical/manufacturing experience and can qualify for a DOE Q clearance.

Employer: Sandia National Laboratories

Location: Albuquerque, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,500 – $235,700/year

Support high-assurance embedded and ground support electronics for national security missions. Designed for experienced electronics engineers with an active DOE Q (or equivalent) clearance and strong analog/digital design skills.

Employer: Indian Health Service – Sanitation Facilities Construction

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Salary: Varies by federal pay table

Plan, design, and oversee water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in partnership with American Indian Tribes. Good match if you have an engineering degree and want field work plus potential student loan repayment.

Employer: Space Dynamics Laboratory

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $180,000/year

Lead systems engineering for satellite and sensor systems supporting DoD and intelligence missions. Ideal for engineers with 8+ years’ experience and the ability to obtain (or already hold) a security clearance.

Employer: Kairos Power

Location: Albuquerque, NM, US

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA reference range): $175,019 – $218,774/year (actual pay varies by location)

Manage plant architecture and operational design for advanced nuclear reactor plants, while also contributing technically. Great for senior engineers with 10+ years in complex power/process plants and experience leading multidisciplinary teams.

Employer: TYLin

Location: Albuquerque, NM (supporting California Rail & Transit practice)

(supporting California Rail & Transit practice) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $230,000/year

Lead multidisciplinary design teams on major rail and transit projects, with a focus on large transportation programs. Best for PE-licensed engineers with ~15+ years in transportation infrastructure and a passion for mentoring.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.