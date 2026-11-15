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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Albuquerque
Albuquerque has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance at love. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you and join your family.
Sierra
- Breed: Mutt / Labrador Retriever
- Age: Senior (about 10 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Albuquerque, NM)
- House-trained: Yes; described as housebroken and non-destructive
- Personality: Deeply devoted and loving; she stayed by her late owner’s side for hours when he passed. She does best in a calm, steady home that feels like the life she had before.
- Special notes: Has a hard time being alone but has been acclimated to short stretches (about 2–4 hours). Would do best with someone home often.
👉 Meet Sierra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aggie
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane New Mexico
- Phone: (505) 255-5523
👉 Meet Aggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ben
- Breed: Australian Kelpie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Shelter: Animal Humane New Mexico
- Phone: (505) 255-5523
- Bonded pair: Ben is part of the Ben and Jerry duo and must go home with his buddy.
- Social needs: Came in with very little socialization and has been learning how to be a “real dog.” Still learning but ready for a patient forever home.
- Good with dogs: Yes; they love other dogs and need a dog friend in the home.
- Likes: Playing with toys, staying busy, learning new things.
👉 Meet Ben and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rogue
- Breed: Whippet / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Animal Humane New Mexico
- Phone: (505) 255-5523
- Personality: A little shy at first, but warms up with kind words and gentle pets. Once she trusts you, she’s a cuddly snuggler.
- Training: Knows sit and is ready to learn more.
- Likes: Toys, playtime, and is known for her happy tail wags.
👉 Meet Rogue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luca
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Animal Humane New Mexico
- Phone: (505) 255-5523
👉 Meet Luca and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROBERTTA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with White
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Albuquerque Animal Welfare – Eastside
- Phone: (505) 768-1975
👉 Meet ROBERTTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SCOUT
- Breed: Ibizan Hound
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Albuquerque Animal Welfare – Eastside
- Phone: (505) 768-1975
👉 Meet SCOUT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WADE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with White
- Shelter: Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center
- Phone: (505) 314-0281
👉 Meet WADE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ellie
- Breed: Mutt
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Albuquerque, NM)
👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HONEY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Albuquerque Animal Welfare – Westside
- Phone: (505) 768-1975
👉 Meet HONEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Albuquerque pups. Call the listed shelters to ask about visits, or click through to start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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