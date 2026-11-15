Albuquerque has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance at love. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you and join your family.

Breed: Mutt / Labrador Retriever

Mutt / Labrador Retriever Age: Senior (about 10 years)

Senior (about 10 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Albuquerque, NM)

House-trained: Yes; described as housebroken and non-destructive

Yes; described as Personality: Deeply devoted and loving; she stayed by her late owner’s side for hours when he passed. She does best in a calm, steady home that feels like the life she had before.

Deeply devoted and loving; she stayed by her late owner’s side for hours when he passed. She does best in a calm, steady home that feels like the life she had before. Special notes: Has a hard time being alone but has been acclimated to short stretches (about 2–4 hours). Would do best with someone home often.

👉 Meet Sierra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Husky mix

Australian Shepherd / Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane New Mexico

Phone: (505) 255-5523

👉 Meet Aggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Kelpie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Kelpie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Shelter: Animal Humane New Mexico

Phone: (505) 255-5523

Bonded pair: Ben is part of the Ben and Jerry duo and must go home with his buddy.

Ben is part of the duo and must go home with his buddy. Social needs: Came in with very little socialization and has been learning how to be a “real dog.” Still learning but ready for a patient forever home.

Came in with very little socialization and has been learning how to be a “real dog.” Still learning but ready for a patient forever home. Good with dogs: Yes; they love other dogs and need a dog friend in the home.

Yes; they and need a dog friend in the home. Likes: Playing with toys, staying busy, learning new things.

👉 Meet Ben and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Whippet / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Whippet / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Animal Humane New Mexico

Phone: (505) 255-5523

Personality: A little shy at first, but warms up with kind words and gentle pets. Once she trusts you, she’s a cuddly snuggler.

A little shy at first, but warms up with kind words and gentle pets. Once she trusts you, she’s a cuddly snuggler. Training: Knows sit and is ready to learn more.

Knows and is ready to learn more. Likes: Toys, playtime, and is known for her happy tail wags.

👉 Meet Rogue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Humane New Mexico

Phone: (505) 255-5523

👉 Meet Luca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Albuquerque Animal Welfare – Eastside

Phone: (505) 768-1975

👉 Meet ROBERTTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Ibizan Hound

Ibizan Hound Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Albuquerque Animal Welfare – Eastside

Phone: (505) 768-1975

👉 Meet SCOUT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Shelter: Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center

Phone: (505) 314-0281

👉 Meet WADE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt

Mutt Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Albuquerque, NM)

👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Albuquerque Animal Welfare – Westside

Phone: (505) 768-1975

👉 Meet HONEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Albuquerque pups. Call the listed shelters to ask about visits, or click through to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.