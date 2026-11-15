There are some kind neighbors in Albuquerque offering free items and even a sweet dog who needs a new home. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Xander, a 7-year-old Lhasa Apso dog looking for a new home

Location: Ventana Ranch Central, Albuquerque, NM

Condition/Notes: His current family says he is very playful, good with kids, and needs a loving, kind home. He has been peeing in the hallway, and the family can’t keep him, so they are looking for someone patient and caring to rehome him.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Used metal wire fencing panels (chicken wire) and tomato cages

Location: Ladera West, Albuquerque, NM – on the curb on Painted Rock Drive

Details: About 25–30 feet long, 3.5 feet tall fencing. Mesh holes are about 2" x 1". Tomato cages are also free; some are bent. Great for garden projects or temporary fencing.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Blue Shark Navigator vacuum cleaner

Location: Stardust Skies Park, Albuquerque, NM

Condition: Described as in good condition. First come gets it, so move fast if you need a vacuum.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Microwave and small fridge (listed as “small cabinet” in title, but description says fridge)

Location: Skies West, Albuquerque, NM – near Black Arroyo and Dreamy Way Dr.

Details: Both items are free and pick-up only. Great for a dorm, office, or extra kitchen space.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Gently worn women’s and men’s clothing, plus some handmade, craft-inspired decorative items and unique collectibles

Location: South San Pedro, Albuquerque, NM

Condition/Notes: Clothing is described as gently worn, with pieces from different eras, chosen for comfort, character, and timeless appeal. Also includes decorative items and collectibles that “spark memory and warm…” (description is cut off, so check the listing for full details).

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Set of moving and storage boxes from Firefighting’s Finest

Location: Willow Wood, Albuquerque, NM

Details: Boxes are free, and many have packing material inside. Perfect if you’re moving or need storage.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Holiday Time 6.5-foot Flocked Frisco Pine Christmas tree

Location: Onate, Albuquerque, NM – direct message the poster for the exact address

Details: Pre-lit with 250 clear lights, 767 branch tips, and comes with a metal tree stand. About 42-inch diameter and 78 inches tall.

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Four tickets to a 5:30 pm game

Location: Atrisco area, Albuquerque, NM (listed as Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Details: Seats 8–11. The poster asks for ASAP pickup. Photos are available at the link.

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Albuquerque tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.