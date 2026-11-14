Albuquerque is busy with growth, and that means steady demand for people who can plan, inspect, and coordinate projects. Here are several solid planning & development roles hiring now.

Employer: Bernalillo County

Bernalillo County Location: Albuquerque, NM (2400 Wellesley Dr NE)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,018 – $85,363

Deadline: November 19, 2026

This role plans and runs housing programs that support county residents, from organizing services to tracking data and leading staff. Strong fit if you like program design, compliance work, and want public-sector benefits like generous leave, retirement, and flex-work options.

Employer: E2RC, LLC

Location: Based in Albuquerque, NM; travel in NM, East AZ & West TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $56,200 DOE & certifications

This job is mostly out in the field, inspecting construction and industrial sites for stormwater and erosion control compliance. Good for someone who likes driving, working independently, and wants solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match) while helping projects meet environmental rules.

Employer: GeoTek Operations Limited

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

If you hold ICC Reinforced Concrete or Masonry (plus ACI Field), this role has you testing materials, doing site inspections, and reporting results for building projects. Ideal if you enjoy technical field work, working from plans and specs, and building long-term client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.