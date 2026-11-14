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Albuquerque
🏘️ Albuquerque Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Albuquerque is busy with growth, and that means steady demand for people who can plan, inspect, and coordinate projects. Here are several solid planning & development roles hiring now.
Program Coordinator – Housing
- Employer: Bernalillo County
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (2400 Wellesley Dr NE)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $54,018 – $85,363
- Deadline: November 19, 2026
This role plans and runs housing programs that support county residents, from organizing services to tracking data and leading staff. Strong fit if you like program design, compliance work, and want public-sector benefits like generous leave, retirement, and flex-work options.
Erosion and Sediment Control Inspector
- Employer: E2RC, LLC
- Location: Based in Albuquerque, NM; travel in NM, East AZ & West TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000 – $56,200 DOE & certifications
This job is mostly out in the field, inspecting construction and industrial sites for stormwater and erosion control compliance. Good for someone who likes driving, working independently, and wants solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match) while helping projects meet environmental rules.
ICC Special Inspector
- Employer: GeoTek Operations Limited
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Salary: Not listed
If you hold ICC Reinforced Concrete or Masonry (plus ACI Field), this role has you testing materials, doing site inspections, and reporting results for building projects. Ideal if you enjoy technical field work, working from plans and specs, and building long-term client relationships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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