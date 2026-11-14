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🧑💼 Multiple HR Roles in Albuquerque with Solid Pay & Growth
Albuquerque has some nice Human Resources openings right now, from entry-level support to strategic HR leadership. Good mix of steady pay, benefits, and clear growth paths.
Human Resources (HR) Assistant – Temp, $21/hr
- Employer: Robert Half (staffing for a local company)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM | On-site | Temporary, hourly
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Great fit if you’re newer to HR and want real experience fast. You’ll handle onboarding, background checks, HR inbox, and employee data while learning HRIS systems and employment laws.
Apprenticeship & Workforce Development Coordinator
- Employer: APIC Solutions
- Location: Albuquerque, NM | On-site only | Full-time
- Pay: $55,000 – $65,000/year, paid weekly
Lead apprenticeship programs and help build a skilled trades pipeline. You’ll own program strategy, partner with HR and local schools, track metrics, and support apprentices across multiple job sites.
HR Business Partner – Multi-State Territory
- Employer: Pinnacle Propane, LLC
- Location: Based in Albuquerque, NM | Field-first | Full-time, exempt
- Pay: Not listed
Senior-level HR role supporting 16 service centers across NM, West TX, and AZ. You’ll coach leaders, handle employee relations, drive retention, and travel up to 50% as the go-to HR advisor for the territory.
Early Career HR Operations Generalist – HR Solutions Customer Service
- Employer: Sandia National Laboratories
- Location: Albuquerque, NM | On-site
- Type: Full-time (lab role; must qualify for DOE L clearance)
- Pay: $41,900 – $76,200/year
Entry-to-mid HR operations role with strong federal lab benefits. You’ll be on the front line answering HR questions, processing transactions, and supporting employees and managers using multiple HR systems.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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