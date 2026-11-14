Albuquerque has some nice Human Resources openings right now, from entry-level support to strategic HR leadership. Good mix of steady pay, benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Robert Half (staffing for a local company)

Robert Half (staffing for a local company) Location: Albuquerque, NM | On-site | Temporary, hourly

| | Pay: $21.00/hour

Great fit if you’re newer to HR and want real experience fast. You’ll handle onboarding, background checks, HR inbox, and employee data while learning HRIS systems and employment laws.

Employer: APIC Solutions

Location: Albuquerque, NM | On-site only | Full-time

| | Pay: $55,000 – $65,000/year, paid weekly

Lead apprenticeship programs and help build a skilled trades pipeline. You’ll own program strategy, partner with HR and local schools, track metrics, and support apprentices across multiple job sites.

Employer: Pinnacle Propane, LLC

Location: Based in Albuquerque, NM | Field-first | Full-time, exempt

| Field-first | Pay: Not listed

Senior-level HR role supporting 16 service centers across NM, West TX, and AZ. You’ll coach leaders, handle employee relations, drive retention, and travel up to 50% as the go-to HR advisor for the territory.

Employer: Sandia National Laboratories

Location: Albuquerque, NM | On-site

| Type: Full-time (lab role; must qualify for DOE L clearance)

Full-time (lab role; must qualify for DOE L clearance) Pay: $41,900 – $76,200/year

Entry-to-mid HR operations role with strong federal lab benefits. You’ll be on the front line answering HR questions, processing transactions, and supporting employees and managers using multiple HR systems.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.