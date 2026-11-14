Albuquerque’s transportation scene is busy right now—lots of driving, delivery, and vehicle-care roles with solid benefits and room to grow.

Below are several options, from entry-level to CDL and supervisor roles.

Employer: Gateway Services Inc.

Gateway Services Inc. Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Pay: $19–$21/hour (DOE)

Why it’s interesting: Route-based work serving vet clinics and pet parents, handling pet aftercare with care and professionalism. Includes industry-leading benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and training even if you’re new to pet aftercare.

Employer: Mission Linen Supply

Mission Linen Supply Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.75–$19.85/hour to start; average total comp $80,000+/year once on a route (uncapped commission)

Why it’s interesting: B2B sales + driving role—grow your own route, earn commission, and work in a stable, “essential” industry. Full benefits, PTO, and a clear path into a dedicated Route Sales & Service territory.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Delivers oxygen and medical equipment on a set route, with light repairs and safety checks. Good fit if you like patient-focused work, detailed recordkeeping, and don’t mind being on call some evenings/weekends.

Employer: Labatt Food Service

Labatt Food Service Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, early AM dispatch)

Pay: About $180/day (~$900/week); Route Driver path $65,000–$80,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Paid training to get your Class A CDL, plus $2,500 sign-on bonus, $12,000 retention bonus, and home on weekends. Hands-on route work delivering 600–1,200 cases per day.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Great entry into automotive maintenance—oil changes, tires, and basic repairs on a large rental fleet. Offers PTO, benefits eligibility, 401(k), and ASE-supporting training depending on status.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Mix of sales and delivery for auto parts—build and service a customer route, install parts, and manage your own day. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and daily pay option.

Employer: Elegance Limousines & Black Car Services

Elegance Limousines & Black Car Services Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20/hour + tips (you keep 100% of gratuity)

Why it’s interesting: High-end chauffeured work for corporate, airline, film, and event clients. Flexible scheduling, paid training in hospitality and defensive driving, and a modern, well-maintained fleet.

Employer: Headwater Companies (2M Company)

Headwater Companies (2M Company) Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$25/hour + quarterly safety bonus (~$2/hour)

Why it’s interesting: Regional delivery (100–500 mile radius) for water system equipment, with 20 days off in year one, strong benefits, and annual merit increases. Good fit if you like customer interaction plus some warehouse work.

Employer: Elegance Limousines & Black Car Services

Elegance Limousines & Black Car Services Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $25/hour + tips (you keep 100% of gratuity)

Why it’s interesting: Drive party buses and mini buses for group charters, concerts, weddings, and airline crews. Offers flexible scheduling, employee discounts, and specialized training in group safety and hospitality.

Employer: RoadSafe Traffic Systems

RoadSafe Traffic Systems Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, Night shift (approx. 7:30pm–6:00am)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead traffic control setups for road work zones, supervise crews, and drive company trucks and TMA vehicles. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and statewide travel with overtime potential.

Employer: City of Albuquerque

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time (safety-sensitive)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Senior-level city shop role working on buses, fire trucks, heavy equipment, and police vehicles. Uses advanced diagnostics, welding, and engine work, with CDL A or B (Passenger) required within 6 months and a hiring incentive.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here offer training, growth paths, and different shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.