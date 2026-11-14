undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚚 Albuquerque Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Albuquerque’s logistics scene is busy right now—warehouses, distributors, and even UNM are hiring. If you like active work, there are several solid options here, from entry-level to management.
Day Warehouse Associate – Replenishments
Employer: Labatt Food Service
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Entry-level warehouse role with weekly pay, bonuses, and strong benefits. You’ll rework, put away, and check product in different temperature zones on a Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 am–finish schedule. No experience needed; they offer training and promote from within.
Material Handler Rover – Warehouse/Shipping
Employer: Jabil
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role moving materials to and from production, shipping, and stockroom. You’ll use RF scanners, do cycle counts, load/unload trucks, and help keep inventory accurate—good fit if you like variety and using both computers and equipment.
Overnight Receiving Associate
Employer: Floor & Decor
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Part-time (full-time also available)
Pay: From $15.55/hour base pay
Night shift role unloading trucks, checking paperwork, and staging product in a busy retail warehouse. Offers bonus opportunities, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, sick time, holidays, and volunteer time off for eligible staff.
Warehouse Manager
Employer: PepsiCo
Location: Albuquerque, NM (plus Santa Fe cross-dock oversight)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Expected range $93,500 – $156,450/year + 12% target bonus
Senior leadership role running warehouse operations, safety, budgets, and a team across multiple shifts. Requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience and 5+ years in operations/supply chain with 2+ years supervising. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and paid time off.
Warehouse Auditor
Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.00/hour, weekly pay
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 am–finish
Quality-focused role checking incoming loads for issues and documenting violations with photos and a tablet. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like steady weekday hours.
OMI Inventory Control Clerk
Employer: University of New Mexico – Office of the Medical Investigator
Location: Albuquerque, NM (Health Sciences Center)
Type: Regular Part-time, Staff
Pay: $16.88 – $21.14/hour
Best Consideration Date: 11/20/2026
Inventory role in a 24/7 forensic/medical environment, handling receiving, stock levels, and inventory records. Physically active job (lifting 50+ lbs) with UNM benefits and union representation; must be comfortable around sensitive forensic work and pass a background check.
Warehouse Associate
Employer: Rexel USA
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (level and pay depend on experience)
General warehouse role picking, stocking, and shipping electrical products, with chances to move up from entry to senior levels. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and training & advancement.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.