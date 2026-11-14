Albuquerque’s logistics scene is busy right now—warehouses, distributors, and even UNM are hiring. If you like active work, there are several solid options here, from entry-level to management.

Employer: Labatt Food Service

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level warehouse role with weekly pay, bonuses, and strong benefits. You’ll rework, put away, and check product in different temperature zones on a Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 am–finish schedule. No experience needed; they offer training and promote from within.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role moving materials to and from production, shipping, and stockroom. You’ll use RF scanners, do cycle counts, load/unload trucks, and help keep inventory accurate—good fit if you like variety and using both computers and equipment.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Pay: From $15.55/hour base pay

Night shift role unloading trucks, checking paperwork, and staging product in a busy retail warehouse. Offers bonus opportunities, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, sick time, holidays, and volunteer time off for eligible staff.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Albuquerque, NM (plus Santa Fe cross-dock oversight)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Expected range $93,500 – $156,450/year + 12% target bonus

Senior leadership role running warehouse operations, safety, budgets, and a team across multiple shifts. Requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience and 5+ years in operations/supply chain with 2+ years supervising. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and paid time off.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour, weekly pay

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 am–finish

Quality-focused role checking incoming loads for issues and documenting violations with photos and a tablet. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like steady weekday hours.

Employer: University of New Mexico – Office of the Medical Investigator

Location: Albuquerque, NM (Health Sciences Center)

Type: Regular Part-time, Staff

Pay: $16.88 – $21.14/hour

Best Consideration Date: 11/20/2026

Inventory role in a 24/7 forensic/medical environment, handling receiving, stock levels, and inventory records. Physically active job (lifting 50+ lbs) with UNM benefits and union representation; must be comfortable around sensitive forensic work and pass a background check.

Employer: Rexel USA

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (level and pay depend on experience)

General warehouse role picking, stocking, and shipping electrical products, with chances to move up from entry to senior levels. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and training & advancement.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.