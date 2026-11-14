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Albuquerque
📣 Albuquerque Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Albuquerque is busy hiring in sales and marketing, especially in healthcare, tech, and field roles. If you like talking with people and growing accounts, there are some solid options here right now.
INCO Strategic Account Executive (Healthcare)
- Employer: Essity
- Location: Remote, based in Albuquerque / Western U.S.
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role manages large home care and long‑term care accounts across the western U.S. You’ll travel up to 70%, own a portfolio of strategic customers, lead complex contract talks, and work closely with regional sales and clinical teams.
Home Health Account Executive
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: $58,700 – $78,500/year + commission
You’ll call on physicians, hospitals, SNFs, and case managers to grow home health referrals. Good fit if you have healthcare sales experience and want base pay + incentive plan and full Humana benefits.
Technical Sales Representative (Water Technology)
- Employer: Nalco Water, an Ecolab Company
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (local territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $67,800 – $101,800/year
Sell water treatment programs to microelectronics customers around Albuquerque. Includes paid training, company vehicle, and day‑1 benefits, with a mix of technical problem‑solving and account growth.
Route Salesperson
- Employer: LKQ Corporation
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, route-based
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a company vehicle, deliver and install products, and grow sales with existing and new customers. Good for someone who likes being on the road, building relationships, and doesn’t mind physical work and lifting.
Brand Ambassador (Field Marketing)
- Employer: PRE-Brands
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (in-store)
- Type: Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $20 – $25/hour, about 10–15 hrs/week
Visit grocery retailers to stock product, set up displays, and talk with shoppers about the brand. Flexible schedule, fuel reimbursement, and paid training if you want side income and like chatting with customers.
Insurance Account Position – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: Rigo Castillo-Sanchez State Farm Agency
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $42,500 – $85,000/year (hourly + commission/bonus)
Help clients with auto, home, and life insurance, handle service questions, and hit sales goals. Comes with paid time off, profit sharing, and growth potential if you’re interested in a long-term insurance career.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you find out if it’s a match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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