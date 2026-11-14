Albuquerque is busy hiring in sales and marketing, especially in healthcare, tech, and field roles. If you like talking with people and growing accounts, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Essity

Essity Location: Remote, based in Albuquerque / Western U.S.

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role manages large home care and long‑term care accounts across the western U.S. You’ll travel up to 70%, own a portfolio of strategic customers, lead complex contract talks, and work closely with regional sales and clinical teams.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Full-time, Salary: $58,700 – $78,500/year + commission

You’ll call on physicians, hospitals, SNFs, and case managers to grow home health referrals. Good fit if you have healthcare sales experience and want base pay + incentive plan and full Humana benefits.

Employer: Nalco Water, an Ecolab Company

Location: Albuquerque, NM (local territory)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $67,800 – $101,800/year

Sell water treatment programs to microelectronics customers around Albuquerque. Includes paid training, company vehicle, and day‑1 benefits, with a mix of technical problem‑solving and account growth.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, route-based

Full-time, route-based Salary: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle, deliver and install products, and grow sales with existing and new customers. Good for someone who likes being on the road, building relationships, and doesn’t mind physical work and lifting.

Employer: PRE-Brands

Location: Albuquerque, NM (in-store)

Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $20 – $25/hour, about 10–15 hrs/week

Visit grocery retailers to stock product, set up displays, and talk with shoppers about the brand. Flexible schedule, fuel reimbursement, and paid training if you want side income and like chatting with customers.

Employer: Rigo Castillo-Sanchez State Farm Agency

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $42,500 – $85,000/year (hourly + commission/bonus)

Help clients with auto, home, and life insurance, handle service questions, and hit sales goals. Comes with paid time off, profit sharing, and growth potential if you’re interested in a long-term insurance career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you find out if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.