Albuquerque is busy hiring in public safety right now, from entry-level security to leadership roles with the City. If you’ve got a calm head and care about safety, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$24.00/hour

Control access at higher‑risk sites like government or military facilities. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, paid training, weekly pay, uniforms, and DailyPay access. Requires a Level 3 guard card and strong de‑escalation and report‑writing skills.

Employer: Lovelace Health System

Location: Albuquerque, NM (Westside Hospital)

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Not listed

Provide personal, equipment, and property security in a hospital setting and offer directions and escorts as needed. Good fit if you want healthcare benefits, PTO, tuition help, and a people‑first culture; requires a HS diploma/GED and valid NM driver’s license.

Employer: City of Albuquerque

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, unclassified at‑will

Pay: Not listed

Senior law enforcement leadership role overseeing a division under a Bureau Deputy Chief. You’ll coordinate units, work with other agencies, and must maintain sworn officer certification with at least 1 year at Lieutenant or above; advanced police leadership training is preferred.

Employer: City of Albuquerque

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the city’s Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program—manage camera placement, analyze crash and traffic data, and present findings to leadership and City Council. Requires a bachelor’s degree plus 4 years in transportation/traffic/safety data or program management, and a NM driver’s license.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Schedule: Thu–Sun 4:00 PM–12:00 AM + Mon 4:00 PM–12:00 AM

Armed role at a government location, focused on patrols, visible deterrence, and incident response. Includes paid training, medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, and discounts; you’ll need a valid armed guard card, HS diploma/GED, and to pass background and drug screening.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Schedule: Fri–Tue 12:00 AM–8:00 AM (overnights)

Overnight armed patrol at government sites, checking buildings, grounds, and parking areas while controlling access and responding to alarms. Same benefits and training as the other Allied Universal role, with a schedule that’s ideal if you prefer nights.

Employer: National Protection Personnel

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: As-needed / flexible hours

Pay: Not listed

Flexible, on‑call style security work—great if you want extra hours or experience. You’ll patrol, respond to incidents, enforce site rules, and report issues; no prior experience required, just reliability, good communication, and a professional look.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; public safety roles in Albuquerque tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.