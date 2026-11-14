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🚔 Multiple Public Safety & Security Jobs in Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque is busy hiring in public safety right now, from entry-level security to leadership roles with the City. If you’ve got a calm head and care about safety, there’s something here for you.
Armed Security Officer – Level III
- Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$24.00/hour
Control access at higher‑risk sites like government or military facilities. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, paid training, weekly pay, uniforms, and DailyPay access. Requires a Level 3 guard card and strong de‑escalation and report‑writing skills.
Security Officer (Hospital – Day Shift)
- Employer: Lovelace Health System
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (Westside Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay: Not listed
Provide personal, equipment, and property security in a hospital setting and offer directions and escorts as needed. Good fit if you want healthcare benefits, PTO, tuition help, and a people‑first culture; requires a HS diploma/GED and valid NM driver’s license.
Commander
- Employer: City of Albuquerque
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, unclassified at‑will
- Pay: Not listed
Senior law enforcement leadership role overseeing a division under a Bureau Deputy Chief. You’ll coordinate units, work with other agencies, and must maintain sworn officer certification with at least 1 year at Lieutenant or above; advanced police leadership training is preferred.
Automated Speed Enforcement Manager
- Employer: City of Albuquerque
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run the city’s Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program—manage camera placement, analyze crash and traffic data, and present findings to leadership and City Council. Requires a bachelor’s degree plus 4 years in transportation/traffic/safety data or program management, and a NM driver’s license.
Security Officer – Armed Patrol Incident Intervention
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00/hour
- Schedule: Thu–Sun 4:00 PM–12:00 AM + Mon 4:00 PM–12:00 AM
Armed role at a government location, focused on patrols, visible deterrence, and incident response. Includes paid training, medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, and discounts; you’ll need a valid armed guard card, HS diploma/GED, and to pass background and drug screening.
Security Officer – Armed Full Time Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00/hour
- Schedule: Fri–Tue 12:00 AM–8:00 AM (overnights)
Overnight armed patrol at government sites, checking buildings, grounds, and parking areas while controlling access and responding to alarms. Same benefits and training as the other Allied Universal role, with a schedule that’s ideal if you prefer nights.
As-Needed Security Officers
- Employer: National Protection Personnel
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: As-needed / flexible hours
- Pay: Not listed
Flexible, on‑call style security work—great if you want extra hours or experience. You’ll patrol, respond to incidents, enforce site rules, and report issues; no prior experience required, just reliability, good communication, and a professional look.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; public safety roles in Albuquerque tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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