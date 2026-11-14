Albuquerque’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from tortillas to semiconductors is hiring. If you like hands-on work or high-tech production, there’s something here for you.

Employer: ASSISTANCE ET MAITRISE TECHNIQUE (Metropolitan Warehouse)

ASSISTANCE ET MAITRISE TECHNIQUE (Metropolitan Warehouse) Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Load and unload heavy furniture, sort boxes, and run warehouse equipment in a fast-paced setting. Good fit if you’re strong, reliable, and have at least 1 year of warehouse experience (furniture and forklift a plus).

Employer: SUMCO

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $30–$35/hour + monthly bonus up to 10% base pay

Maintain and troubleshoot wafer fabrication equipment in a cleanroom environment. Comes with solid benefits, tuition reimbursement, and wellness perks—great for techs with 5+ years related semiconductor or equipment experience.

Employer: Kairos Power

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping assemble, install, and operate advanced test and process equipment for next‑gen nuclear tech. Ideal if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable with PPE/hazardous materials, and want to grow in a high-tech R&D shop.

Employer: Kairos Power

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Troubleshoot, repair, and maintain CNC machines and other production equipment, plus handle rigging and critical lifts. Best for experienced industrial maintenance techs with strong electrical, mechanical, and CNC/PLC skills.

Employer: Intel

Location: Albuquerque/Rio Rancho, NM

Type: Full-time, Shift 6 (5:45pm–6:15am)

Salary: $51,710–$99,770/year (hourly role)

Keep Intel’s automated material handling systems running in a 24/7 fab. You’ll troubleshoot electromechanical gear, do preventive maintenance, and support installs—great for techs with electrical/mechanical or military/technical backgrounds.

Employer: Mission Foods

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, in-person, 3rd shift

Salary: $17.93/hour + shift differential

Hand-pack tortillas and fried products, check quality, and keep the line and area clean. Solid entry-level factory job with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and 7 paid holidays.

Employer: Southwest Composite Works

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $18–$22/hour

Work with carbon fiber and other composites—prepping molds, running presses, trimming, and inspecting parts. Good for hands-on makers with some manufacturing/mechanical experience who want on‑the‑job training and room to grow.

Employer: Intel

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, on-site, Shift 1

Salary: $89,010–$170,630/year

Engineer role focused on factory performance: data analytics, process improvement, and decision-support tools for high-volume wafer packaging. Great fit if you have an IE/Manufacturing/Operations Research degree plus semiconductor or high-volume manufacturing experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the full details, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Albuquerque tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.