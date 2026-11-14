undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Albuquerque Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings from $17–$170K+
Albuquerque’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from tortillas to semiconductors is hiring. If you like hands-on work or high-tech production, there’s something here for you.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: ASSISTANCE ET MAITRISE TECHNIQUE (Metropolitan Warehouse)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Load and unload heavy furniture, sort boxes, and run warehouse equipment in a fast-paced setting. Good fit if you’re strong, reliable, and have at least 1 year of warehouse experience (furniture and forklift a plus).
Semiconductor Equipment Maintenance Technician
- Employer: SUMCO
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $30–$35/hour + monthly bonus up to 10% base pay
Maintain and troubleshoot wafer fabrication equipment in a cleanroom environment. Comes with solid benefits, tuition reimbursement, and wellness perks—great for techs with 5+ years related semiconductor or equipment experience.
Associate Technologist
- Employer: Kairos Power
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role helping assemble, install, and operate advanced test and process equipment for next‑gen nuclear tech. Ideal if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable with PPE/hazardous materials, and want to grow in a high-tech R&D shop.
Manufacturing Equipment Technician
- Employer: Kairos Power
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Troubleshoot, repair, and maintain CNC machines and other production equipment, plus handle rigging and critical lifts. Best for experienced industrial maintenance techs with strong electrical, mechanical, and CNC/PLC skills.
Automated Material Handling System (AMHS) Equipment Technician
- Employer: Intel
- Location: Albuquerque/Rio Rancho, NM
- Type: Full-time, Shift 6 (5:45pm–6:15am)
- Salary: $51,710–$99,770/year (hourly role)
Keep Intel’s automated material handling systems running in a 24/7 fab. You’ll troubleshoot electromechanical gear, do preventive maintenance, and support installs—great for techs with electrical/mechanical or military/technical backgrounds.
Tortilla Packer | 3rd Shift – Apply In Person
- Employer: Mission Foods
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, in-person, 3rd shift
- Salary: $17.93/hour + shift differential
Hand-pack tortillas and fried products, check quality, and keep the line and area clean. Solid entry-level factory job with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and 7 paid holidays.
Composite Technician
- Employer: Southwest Composite Works
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $18–$22/hour
Work with carbon fiber and other composites—prepping molds, running presses, trimming, and inspecting parts. Good for hands-on makers with some manufacturing/mechanical experience who want on‑the‑job training and room to grow.
Manufacturing Systems Engineer – Wafer Packaging
- Employer: Intel
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, on-site, Shift 1
- Salary: $89,010–$170,630/year
Engineer role focused on factory performance: data analytics, process improvement, and decision-support tools for high-volume wafer packaging. Great fit if you have an IE/Manufacturing/Operations Research degree plus semiconductor or high-volume manufacturing experience.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the full details, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Albuquerque tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.