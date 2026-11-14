Albuquerque’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from federal service to private sector. If you work with contracts, benefits law, or regulatory compliance, there’s something solid here to explore.

Employer: USI Insurance Services

USI Insurance Services Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $205,000

Lead health and welfare benefits compliance for a major national brokerage. You’ll track laws like ACA, ERISA, HIPAA, COBRA, create client education tools, and present to internal teams and external clients. JD and 4–8 years’ employee benefits law/compliance experience required.

Employer: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)

Location: Albuquerque, NM (plus openings in Hagerman and Roswell )

(plus openings in and ) Type: Full-time, Federal

Salary: $40,736 – $81,114 per year (GS-5 to GS-9)

Front-line food safety role ensuring meat and poultry plants follow HACCP/SSOP and federal inspection laws. Offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus, potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness, and clear promotion path to GS-9. Mix of plant-floor inspection, documentation, and regulatory enforcement.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a construction company)

(recruiting for a construction company) Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $70,000 per year

Oversee the full contract life cycle for construction projects, from drafting and negotiation to closeout and claims. Great fit if you know construction contracts and state/federal requirements and want career advancement with a stable, experienced leadership team.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.