undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚖️ Albuquerque Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings
Albuquerque’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from federal service to private sector. If you work with contracts, benefits law, or regulatory compliance, there’s something solid here to explore.
Employee Benefits Counsel
- Employer: USI Insurance Services
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $205,000
Lead health and welfare benefits compliance for a major national brokerage. You’ll track laws like ACA, ERISA, HIPAA, COBRA, create client education tools, and present to internal teams and external clients. JD and 4–8 years’ employee benefits law/compliance experience required.
Consumer Safety Inspector
- Employer: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (plus openings in Hagerman and Roswell)
- Type: Full-time, Federal
- Salary: $40,736 – $81,114 per year (GS-5 to GS-9)
Front-line food safety role ensuring meat and poultry plants follow HACCP/SSOP and federal inspection laws. Offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus, potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness, and clear promotion path to GS-9. Mix of plant-floor inspection, documentation, and regulatory enforcement.
Contract Administrator
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a construction company)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $70,000 per year
Oversee the full contract life cycle for construction projects, from drafting and negotiation to closeout and claims. Great fit if you know construction contracts and state/federal requirements and want career advancement with a stable, experienced leadership team.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.