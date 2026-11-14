Albuquerque’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to long‑term leadership roles. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s likely a fit here for your skills and schedule.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive VA physician pay (plus bonus and raises; exact amount not listed)

Competitive VA physician pay (plus bonus and raises; exact amount not listed) Lead ENT care for veterans, oversee residents, and likely hold a faculty appointment with UNM. Includes 50–55 days paid time off, federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, and no non‑compete contract.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive VA physician pay (plus bonus and raises; exact amount not listed)

Competitive VA physician pay (plus bonus and raises; exact amount not listed) Section Chief role with major teaching and research ties to UNM Cancer Center. Offers VA’s full rewards package, recruitment/relocation bonus, and a chance to shape heme/onc care for New Mexico’s diverse population.

Employer: Lovelace Health System

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + wRVU production (exact numbers not listed)

Base + wRVU production (exact numbers not listed) Join 3 physicians and 3 PAs with 3 clinic / 2 OR days and 1:4 call. Strong package with sign‑on bonus, relocation, medical debt help, residency stipend, malpractice, and retirement plan.

Employer: U.S. Dermatology Partners

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Attractive income guarantee + production (exact numbers not listed)

Attractive income guarantee + production (exact numbers not listed) General derm role in a large physician‑led group with MAs who scribe, flexible scheduling, and strong marketing support. Includes full benefits, 401(k), deferred comp, CME allowance, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Affinity Home Health Care Inc Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time / Locum Tenens

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Provide regional and general anesthesia across varied assignments, from pre‑anesthesia assessment through post‑op recovery. Good fit if you like fast‑paced OR work and flexible locum schedules.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time / Locum Tenens

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work across hospital, clinic, and telehealth settings doing assessments, diagnosis, and treatment. Ideal if you want variety, autonomy, and travel‑style flexibility while still practicing at the top of your license.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Provident Behavioral Health Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Phone and portal‑based cardiology triage with a focus on symptom assessment, device transmission review, and care transitions. Great for RNs who like cardiac care without bedside lifting.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead the L&D unit, managing patient flow, supplies, and daily operations. Good match for experienced L&D nurses ready to step into leadership and policy work.

Employer: MEP Health

MEP Health Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support surgeons with basic to complex procedures, maintaining sterile fields and instruments. Solid role if you want to build OR experience and work closely with the surgical team.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed High‑energy RN role focused on triage and quick admissions, starting care plans and coordinating handoffs to inpatient units. Great for nurses who thrive in fast‑paced, front‑door environments.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Treat adolescent and adult patients in an outpatient setting, with a focus on mobility, function, and long‑term wellness. Includes EMR documentation and strong patient education.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Provide evidence‑based rehab across integrated care settings, collaborating with a multidisciplinary team. Good fit if you enjoy whole‑person, team‑based PT.

Employer: Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Location: Based in Albuquerque, NM (remote/hybrid in MT time)

Based in (remote/hybrid in MT time) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $22.00/hour , plus $5,000 sign‑on bonus

, plus Work from home (Mountain Time) handling oncology pharmacy claims, resolving rejections, and coordinating benefits. Requires active New Mexico Pharmacy Technician credentials and offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Location: 1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour nights (FTE 0.90)

Pay Range: $29.32 – $49.91/hour , plus differentials

, plus differentials Night‑shift RRT role with sign‑on and relocation bonuses, shift differentials, and a career ladder for advanced certifications. Strong growth support with tuition reimbursement, loan forgiveness options, and wellness perks.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 3500 Coors Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Type: Part-time (mid and closing shifts)

Pay Range: $17 – $30/hour , plus premiums and incentives

, plus premiums and incentives Support the store pharmacy with prescription processing and customer service. Includes access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart‑paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Heartland Dental

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earnings (exact numbers not listed)

Guaranteed base + uncapped earnings (exact numbers not listed) Lead a 6‑person team with clinical autonomy and advanced tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools). Offers PTO, holidays, health insurance, retirement plans, stock offerings, CE, mentorship, and a path to FAGD through the Doctor Mastery Program.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Contract, Locum Tenens

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm , no call

Monday–Friday, , no call Salary: Not listed

Not listed Outpatient adults‑only role seeing about 18 patients/day, with admin time built in. CompHealth covers housing, travel, malpractice, and handles licensing and credentialing.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Contract, Travel

Pay: $1,688 – $1,811/week , 13‑week contract, 35 hrs/week guaranteed

, 13‑week contract, 35 hrs/week guaranteed COTA travel role in a skilled nursing facility, day shift (5x8s). Great if you want short‑term assignments, steady hours, and travel support.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Travel assignment (listed as Internship)

Pay: $2,128 – $2,367/week for 13 weeks

for 13 weeks Day‑shift MS/Tele RN contract (3x12s) at a large acute care hospital using Cerner. Requires 1 year experience, ACLS, BLS, NIHSS, tele skills, and prior travel experience, plus NM or compact license. Aya includes day‑one benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and CEUs.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Location: 1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour days (FTE 0.90)

Pay Range: $39.69 – $58.17/hour

Join a 29‑bed Neuro Step‑Down unit caring for post‑neurosurgery and neuro injury patients. Open to new grads (with a residency program) and experienced RNs, with tuition reimbursement, loan forgiveness options, and wellness resources.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers and agencies have multiple similar openings once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.