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Albuquerque
🏥 Multiple Albuquerque Healthcare Jobs From RNs to Physicians
12 days ago
Albuquerque’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to long‑term leadership roles. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s likely a fit here for your skills and schedule.
Physician (Chief of Otolaryngology/ENT)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive VA physician pay (plus bonus and raises; exact amount not listed)
- Lead ENT care for veterans, oversee residents, and likely hold a faculty appointment with UNM. Includes 50–55 days paid time off, federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, and no non‑compete contract.
Physician Chief of Hematology/Oncology
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive VA physician pay (plus bonus and raises; exact amount not listed)
- Section Chief role with major teaching and research ties to UNM Cancer Center. Offers VA’s full rewards package, recruitment/relocation bonus, and a chance to shape heme/onc care for New Mexico’s diverse population.
Urology – Established Practice in Sunny Albuquerque
- Employer: Lovelace Health System
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base + wRVU production (exact numbers not listed)
- Join 3 physicians and 3 PAs with 3 clinic / 2 OR days and 1:4 call. Strong package with sign‑on bonus, relocation, medical debt help, residency stipend, malpractice, and retirement plan.
General Dermatologist – Albuquerque
- Employer: U.S. Dermatology Partners
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Attractive income guarantee + production (exact numbers not listed)
- General derm role in a large physician‑led group with MAs who scribe, flexible scheduling, and strong marketing support. Includes full benefits, 401(k), deferred comp, CME allowance, and malpractice coverage.
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (Locum Tenens)
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time / Locum Tenens
- Salary: Not listed
- Provide regional and general anesthesia across varied assignments, from pre‑anesthesia assessment through post‑op recovery. Good fit if you like fast‑paced OR work and flexible locum schedules.
Locum Tenens Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time / Locum Tenens
- Salary: Not listed
- Work across hospital, clinic, and telehealth settings doing assessments, diagnosis, and treatment. Ideal if you want variety, autonomy, and travel‑style flexibility while still practicing at the top of your license.
Outpatient Cardiology Triage Registered Nurse
- Employer: Provident Behavioral Health
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Phone and portal‑based cardiology triage with a focus on symptom assessment, device transmission review, and care transitions. Great for RNs who like cardiac care without bedside lifting.
Labor and Delivery Charge Nurse
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead the L&D unit, managing patient flow, supplies, and daily operations. Good match for experienced L&D nurses ready to step into leadership and policy work.
Operating Room Surgical Assistant / Surgical Technician
- Employer: MEP Health
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Support surgeons with basic to complex procedures, maintaining sterile fields and instruments. Solid role if you want to build OR experience and work closely with the surgical team.
Rapid Admission Registered Nurse
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- High‑energy RN role focused on triage and quick admissions, starting care plans and coordinating handoffs to inpatient units. Great for nurses who thrive in fast‑paced, front‑door environments.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Treat adolescent and adult patients in an outpatient setting, with a focus on mobility, function, and long‑term wellness. Includes EMR documentation and strong patient education.
Physical Therapist – Integrated Care
- Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Provide evidence‑based rehab across integrated care settings, collaborating with a multidisciplinary team. Good fit if you enjoy whole‑person, team‑based PT.
Pharmacy Claims Adjudication Specialist (Remote/Hybrid)
- Employer: Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy
- Location: Based in Albuquerque, NM (remote/hybrid in MT time)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $22.00/hour, plus $5,000 sign‑on bonus
- Work from home (Mountain Time) handling oncology pharmacy claims, resolving rejections, and coordinating benefits. Requires active New Mexico Pharmacy Technician credentials and offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Registered Respiratory Therapist – Pulmonary
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services
- Location: 1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, 12‑hour nights (FTE 0.90)
- Pay Range: $29.32 – $49.91/hour, plus differentials
- Night‑shift RRT role with sign‑on and relocation bonuses, shift differentials, and a career ladder for advanced certifications. Strong growth support with tuition reimbursement, loan forgiveness options, and wellness perks.
Pharmacy Technician – Walmart Supercenter #5430
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 3500 Coors Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
- Type: Part-time (mid and closing shifts)
- Pay Range: $17 – $30/hour, plus premiums and incentives
- Support the store pharmacy with prescription processing and customer service. Includes access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart‑paid education (Live Better U).
General Dentist – Family Dental of Albuquerque
- Employer: Heartland Dental
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earnings (exact numbers not listed)
- Lead a 6‑person team with clinical autonomy and advanced tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools). Offers PTO, holidays, health insurance, retirement plans, stock offerings, CE, mentorship, and a path to FAGD through the Doctor Mastery Program.
Locum Physician – Internal Medicine
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Contract, Locum Tenens
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm, no call
- Salary: Not listed
- Outpatient adults‑only role seeing about 18 patients/day, with admin time built in. CompHealth covers housing, travel, malpractice, and handles licensing and credentialing.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – SNF
- Employer: HealthForce Healthcare
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Contract, Travel
- Pay: $1,688 – $1,811/week, 13‑week contract, 35 hrs/week guaranteed
- COTA travel role in a skilled nursing facility, day shift (5x8s). Great if you want short‑term assignments, steady hours, and travel support.
Travel MS/Tele Registered Nurse – Days
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Travel assignment (listed as Internship)
- Pay: $2,128 – $2,367/week for 13 weeks
- Day‑shift MS/Tele RN contract (3x12s) at a large acute care hospital using Cerner. Requires 1 year experience, ACLS, BLS, NIHSS, tele skills, and prior travel experience, plus NM or compact license. Aya includes day‑one benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and CEUs.
RN – Neuro Step Down
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services
- Location: 1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, 12‑hour days (FTE 0.90)
- Pay Range: $39.69 – $58.17/hour
- Join a 29‑bed Neuro Step‑Down unit caring for post‑neurosurgery and neuro injury patients. Open to new grads (with a residency program) and experienced RNs, with tuition reimbursement, loan forgiveness options, and wellness resources.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers and agencies have multiple similar openings once you’re in their system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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