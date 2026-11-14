Albuquerque’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring across kitchens, front desks, and dining rooms. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prep, bake, and package breads, cookies, and muffins while keeping the bakery clean and stocked. Includes store discount, flexible schedules, and access to DailyPay so you can get paid faster.

Employer: Maverik, Inc.

Maverik, Inc. Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $18.00/hr

Lead the food team at a busy convenience store, making Maverik’s Bonfire food, training teammates, and keeping the kitchen running smoothly. Comes with food and fuel discounts, profit sharing, and full benefits.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare “fresh and easy” meals, slice meats and cheeses, and build party trays while helping customers make healthy choices. Offers store discount, growth opportunities, and DailyPay access.

Employer: La Quinta Inn & Suites Albuquerque West

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Listed as Internship (management role)

Listed as (management role) Salary: $16 – $16.75/hr

Run the housekeeping department, lead and train staff, manage supplies, and jump in on room or laundry work when needed. Good fit if you have several years of hotel housekeeping leadership and love high standards.

Employer: Garduno's Mexican Restaurant Of New Mexico

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $12.50 – $35.00/hr (with tips)

Take orders, serve food and drinks, and keep tables turning in a busy Mexican restaurant. Flexible schedules, employee discount, and room to grow if you like a fast-paced dining room.

Employer: Homewood Suites by Hilton Journal Center

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $16.50 – $18.00/hr

Lead the front desk team, handle guest issues, and jump on the desk when it’s busy. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Chuze Fitness

Location: Albuquerque, NM (Winrock)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Range not listed

Welcome members, give tours, help with check-ins, retail, smoothies, and cleaning to keep the gym sparkling. Includes free MAX membership, discounts, 401k, and paid certifications.

Employer: Denny's

Location: Albuquerque, NM 87105

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $14.26 – $15.57/hr

Serve guests, handle payments, and keep the dining room clean at a classic 24/7 diner. Holidays are required, but you’ll get steady hours and clear service standards.

Employer: Golden Pride

Location: Albuquerque, NM (multiple locations)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $15.50/hr

Cook on grills and fryers, keep stations clean, and move fast with the team. Offers free shift meal, health benefits for eligible staff, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Tanoan Country Club

Location: Albuquerque, NM 87111

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $20.00/hr

Cook from set recipes, manage the line, and keep quality high in a country club kitchen. Higher hourly pay, plus employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Not listed (hotel in Albuquerque)

Not listed (hotel in Albuquerque) Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00 – $17.00/hr

Oversee front desk operations, guest relations, and reservations while coaching the team and handling night audit coordination. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and hotel discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.