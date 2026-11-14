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Albuquerque
👔 Albuquerque Executive & Management Roles – Multiple High-Paying Openings
12 days ago
Albuquerque’s leadership job market is busy right now, from city hall to Kirtland AFB to hotels and health systems. If you’ve got management or executive experience, there are several solid options to explore.
Chief Risk Officer – Sandia Area Federal Credit Union
- Employer: Sandia Area Federal Credit Union
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, Executive
- Salary: Not listed
Lead enterprise risk for a $1.4B credit union, overseeing compliance, BSA/AML, fraud, internal audit, vendor risk, and more. Ideal for a seasoned financial services leader (15+ years) who wants a seat on the executive team and a big say in strategy and growth.
Senior MEP Project Manager – Construction – Turner & Townsend
- Employer: Turner & Townsend
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run complex capital projects for a global firm, supporting data centers, critical infrastructure, aviation, life sciences, and energy clients. Great fit if you have a mechanical/MEP engineering background and like owner’s rep work and high-impact builds.
Property Manager – Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)
- Employer: Apartment Management Consultants
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Part-time (listed), property leadership
- Salary: Full-time range $65,000–$68,000 annually
Oversee daily operations, staff, leasing, and resident retention for a multifamily community. Good step if you have 1–2 years of property management and want leadership responsibility plus bonus potential and strong benefits.
General Manager – SIXT
- Employer: SIXT
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (airport/downtown branches)
- Type: Full-time, multi-site GM
- Salary: $85,000 base + $54,000 target bonus + company car
Own multiple rental branches, drive revenue and KPIs, and lead a sales-focused team. Best for someone with car rental industry experience and a strong track record in sales, customer service, and multi-location operations.
Program Manager – DOE/NNSA (Security Clearance)
- Employer: Montcure LLC
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, senior federal contracting
- Salary: $120,000–$150,000 per year
Lead complex cradle-to-grave federal acquisitions and manage contractor teams supporting DOE/NNSA. Ideal if you have 7+ years of contracting, cost-type closeout experience, and can obtain or hold DOE clearance.
Tennis Director – Growth Expert – Genesis Health Clubs
- Employer: Genesis Health Clubs
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (Highpoint location)
- Type: Full-time, department head
- Salary: Competitive base + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)
Run a 13-court tennis and 8-court pickleball operation with a team of 10+ pros. This is a growth-focused role—measured on revenue, participation, and programming—perfect for a USPTA/PTR-certified leader who loves building programs.
Space RCO Program Management & Acquisition Support (Senior) – MTSI
- Employer: Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. (MTSI)
- Location: Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, NM (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, senior SETA/PM
- Salary: Not listed
Support first-of-kind space vehicles and missions for the Space Rapid Capabilities Office. Great for a cleared DoD/IC professional (10+ years) with satellite systems, EW, and program management experience who wants to work on rapid, classified programs.
Program Manager (Privacy) – ATF
- Employer: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)
- Location: To be determined (federal role; posting via Albuquerque)
- Type: Full-time, GS-14 federal
- Salary: GS-14 pay scale (not specified in posting)
Lead and improve ATF’s Privacy and FOIA/Privacy Act program, managing risk, systems, and reporting. Suited to someone with GS-13-level experience in privacy, FOIA, or information governance who’s ready for a senior policy/operations role.
Assistant General Manager – Albuquerque Isotopes (OVG)
- Employer: Oak View Group
- Location: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, venue leadership
- Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year
Help run concessions and venue operations for the Albuquerque Isotopes ballpark, from staffing and compliance to P&L and policy. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in food/concessions management and like event-driven work with nights and weekends.
Master Scheduler – Abacus Solutions Group
- Employer: Abacus Solutions Group
- Location: Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$88,000 per year (DOE)
Own integrated master schedules for federal programs using MS Project and EVMS. Great for someone with 2+ years IMS experience and an active Top Secret/SCI who enjoys schedule risk analysis and program controls.
General Manager – La Quinta Inn & Suites Albuquerque West
- Employer: La Quinta Inn & Suites Albuquerque West
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, hotel GM
- Salary: $75,000–$80,000 per year
Lead all hotel operations, from KPIs and budgets to hiring and guest experience. Ideal if you have prior general or operations management and like being the on-site decision-maker for a full property.
Project Superintendent – Multifamily – CyberCoders
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a GC)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, field leadership
- Salary: $120,000–$160,000 base + bonus + truck
Run day-to-day field operations on multifamily and podium projects, including schedule, inspections, safety, and subcontractor coordination. Best for superintendents with 5+ years multifamily experience and OSHA 30.
Business Operations Manager – Growvera (DRYLINE)
- Employer: Growvera
- Location: Albuquerque, NM 87102 (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$70,000 per year
Be the CEO’s right hand at a fuel-moisture sensing startup, handling back-office ops, customer pilots, finance (QuickBooks Online), and light sales support. Great for a detail-oriented operator with 3+ years in ops/admin and strong follow-through.
Operations Manager, Clinical Engineering – Trimedx
- Employer: Trimedx
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time, multi-site operations
- Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)
Lead clinical engineering across hospital sites, with P&L responsibility, team leadership, and direct work with hospital executives. Good match if you have 5+ years managing in clinical engineering or similar and strong financial and people leadership skills.
Business Office Manager – Spanish Trails Wellness & Rehabilitation
- Employer: Spanish Trails Wellness & Rehabilitation
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the business office for a long-term care facility—census, billing, resident funds, Medicare processes, and more. Good for someone with healthcare office or accounting experience who likes detail work and resident-facing communication.
Executive Operations Officer – City of Albuquerque
- Employer: City of Albuquerque
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (City Hall/City facilities)
- Type: Full-time, unclassified executive role
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as the CAO’s principal advisor on performance and strategy, building the City’s STAT system, dashboards, and cross-department execution. Ideal for a senior leader with 10+ years in strategy/performance/project management who wants citywide impact.
Construction Project Manager – ASRC Federal
- Employer: ASRC Federal Netcentric Technology, LLC
- Location: Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not specified (depends on experience and internal factors)
Manage repair and construction projects on Kirtland AFB from requirements through design, award, and completion. Great for someone with a construction/engineering degree and 3+ years PM experience who can obtain a clearance and likes base work.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Albuquerque leadership roles tend to move quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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