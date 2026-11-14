Albuquerque’s leadership job market is busy right now, from city hall to Kirtland AFB to hotels and health systems. If you’ve got management or executive experience, there are several solid options to explore.

Employer: Sandia Area Federal Credit Union

Sandia Area Federal Credit Union Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, Executive

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise risk for a $1.4B credit union, overseeing compliance, BSA/AML, fraud, internal audit, vendor risk, and more. Ideal for a seasoned financial services leader (15+ years) who wants a seat on the executive team and a big say in strategy and growth.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run complex capital projects for a global firm, supporting data centers, critical infrastructure, aviation, life sciences, and energy clients. Great fit if you have a mechanical/MEP engineering background and like owner’s rep work and high-impact builds.

Employer: Apartment Management Consultants

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Part-time (listed), property leadership

Salary: Full-time range $65,000–$68,000 annually

Oversee daily operations, staff, leasing, and resident retention for a multifamily community. Good step if you have 1–2 years of property management and want leadership responsibility plus bonus potential and strong benefits.

Employer: SIXT

Location: Albuquerque, NM (airport/downtown branches)

Type: Full-time, multi-site GM

Salary: $85,000 base + $54,000 target bonus + company car

Own multiple rental branches, drive revenue and KPIs, and lead a sales-focused team. Best for someone with car rental industry experience and a strong track record in sales, customer service, and multi-location operations.

Employer: Montcure LLC

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, senior federal contracting

Salary: $120,000–$150,000 per year

Lead complex cradle-to-grave federal acquisitions and manage contractor teams supporting DOE/NNSA. Ideal if you have 7+ years of contracting, cost-type closeout experience, and can obtain or hold DOE clearance.

Employer: Genesis Health Clubs

Location: Albuquerque, NM (Highpoint location)

Type: Full-time, department head

Salary: Competitive base + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Run a 13-court tennis and 8-court pickleball operation with a team of 10+ pros. This is a growth-focused role—measured on revenue, participation, and programming—perfect for a USPTA/PTR-certified leader who loves building programs.

Employer: Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. (MTSI)

Location: Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time, senior SETA/PM

Salary: Not listed

Support first-of-kind space vehicles and missions for the Space Rapid Capabilities Office. Great for a cleared DoD/IC professional (10+ years) with satellite systems, EW, and program management experience who wants to work on rapid, classified programs.

Employer: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

Location: To be determined (federal role; posting via Albuquerque)

Type: Full-time, GS-14 federal

Salary: GS-14 pay scale (not specified in posting)

Lead and improve ATF’s Privacy and FOIA/Privacy Act program, managing risk, systems, and reporting. Suited to someone with GS-13-level experience in privacy, FOIA, or information governance who’s ready for a senior policy/operations role.

Employer: Oak View Group

Location: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, venue leadership

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year

Help run concessions and venue operations for the Albuquerque Isotopes ballpark, from staffing and compliance to P&L and policy. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in food/concessions management and like event-driven work with nights and weekends.

Employer: Abacus Solutions Group

Location: Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$88,000 per year (DOE)

Own integrated master schedules for federal programs using MS Project and EVMS. Great for someone with 2+ years IMS experience and an active Top Secret/SCI who enjoys schedule risk analysis and program controls.

Employer: La Quinta Inn & Suites Albuquerque West

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, hotel GM

Salary: $75,000–$80,000 per year

Lead all hotel operations, from KPIs and budgets to hiring and guest experience. Ideal if you have prior general or operations management and like being the on-site decision-maker for a full property.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a GC)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, field leadership

Salary: $120,000–$160,000 base + bonus + truck

Run day-to-day field operations on multifamily and podium projects, including schedule, inspections, safety, and subcontractor coordination. Best for superintendents with 5+ years multifamily experience and OSHA 30.

Employer: Growvera

Location: Albuquerque, NM 87102 (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$70,000 per year

Be the CEO’s right hand at a fuel-moisture sensing startup, handling back-office ops, customer pilots, finance (QuickBooks Online), and light sales support. Great for a detail-oriented operator with 3+ years in ops/admin and strong follow-through.

Employer: Trimedx

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time, multi-site operations

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Lead clinical engineering across hospital sites, with P&L responsibility, team leadership, and direct work with hospital executives. Good match if you have 5+ years managing in clinical engineering or similar and strong financial and people leadership skills.

Employer: Spanish Trails Wellness & Rehabilitation

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the business office for a long-term care facility—census, billing, resident funds, Medicare processes, and more. Good for someone with healthcare office or accounting experience who likes detail work and resident-facing communication.

Employer: City of Albuquerque

Location: Albuquerque, NM (City Hall/City facilities)

Type: Full-time, unclassified executive role

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the CAO’s principal advisor on performance and strategy, building the City’s STAT system, dashboards, and cross-department execution. Ideal for a senior leader with 10+ years in strategy/performance/project management who wants citywide impact.

Employer: ASRC Federal Netcentric Technology, LLC

Location: Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified (depends on experience and internal factors)

Manage repair and construction projects on Kirtland AFB from requirements through design, award, and completion. Great for someone with a construction/engineering degree and 3+ years PM experience who can obtain a clearance and likes base work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Albuquerque leadership roles tend to move quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.