Albuquerque’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to university programs. Here are several solid roles if you like helping students learn at any age.

Employer: La Puerta de los Ninos

La Puerta de los Ninos Location: Albuquerque, NM (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Nature/play-based toddler room (18 months–2.5 years), steady Mon–Fri, 9:30am–5:30pm schedule, and benefits like dental, PTO, parental leave, and flexible schedule.

Employer: University of New Mexico

Location: Main Campus – Albuquerque, NM

Type: Student employment (Spring 2027)

Pay: $13.78/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great on-campus job for UNM students (min 3.0 GPA, 6+ credit hours). You’ll lead small-group tutoring, attend class with students, and get weekly paid training in teaching skills.

Employer: University of New Mexico – BA/MD Program

Location: Main Campus – Albuquerque, NM

Type: Student employment, part-time (~7 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Support Dr. Cartwright’s HMHV 398 class—attend Tuesday sessions, hold office hours, and help with grading. Nice fit if you’ve taken HMHV 398 and want hands-on teaching experience.

Employer: Salam Academy

Location: 8015 Mountain Rd Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Type: Full-time administrative

Pay: From $60,000/year (salary negotiable by experience/education)

Why it’s worth a look: Lead an Islamic K–12 school as the main educational and administrative head. Requires master’s degree (preferably in educational leadership) and 3+ years K–12 teaching ; offers PTO, employee discount, relocation assistance .

Lead an Islamic K–12 school as the main educational and administrative head. Requires and ; offers . Start Date: 01/04/2027

Application Deadline: 11/23/2026

Employer: La Puerta de los Ninos

La Puerta de los Ninos Location: Albuquerque, NM (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour (listed as per year, but rate matches similar role)

(listed as per year, but rate matches similar role) Why it’s worth a look: Flexible sub role in a nature/play-based preschool serving ages 3 months–5 years. Weekly schedules, plus dental, PTO, parental leave, and professional development assistance.

Employer: University of New Mexico – Residence Life & Student Housing

Location: Main Campus – Albuquerque, NM

Type: Regular full-time staff (on-site)

(on-site) Pay: $19.76–$26.85/hour , benefits eligible

, Why it’s worth a look: Key role running housing applications, contracts, and room assignments for 2,500+ residents . Good fit if you have 5+ years related experience (or equivalent with education) and like student-facing operations work.

Key role running housing applications, contracts, and room assignments for . Good fit if you have (or equivalent with education) and like student-facing operations work. Best Consideration Date: 1/4/2027

Employer: Central New Mexico Community College (CNM)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Regular full-time

Pay: $16.20/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Support culinary labs—keep kitchens safe and stocked, help set up demos, and assist students with equipment. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1 year related experience.

Employer: Grand Canyon University – Accelerated BSN Program

Location: 6200 Jefferson St. NE Suite 300, Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time faculty

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm (plus clinical hours as needed)

(plus clinical hours as needed) Why it’s worth a look: Lead simulation and clinical learning for nursing students with a full benefits package and tuition perks. Requires MSN, active NM RN license, and 2+ years healthcare/clinical education/simulation experience.

Employer: University of New Mexico – School of Medicine

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Temporary part-time faculty (Lecturer)

Course: PT 670 Gerontology , Fridays 8am–12pm , 1/11/2027–5/12/2027

, Fridays , Why it’s worth a look: Teach gerontology to second-year PT students using lectures, labs, and case-based learning. Requires DPT , current NM PT license , Geriatric PT board certification , and 2+ years working with older adults .

Teach gerontology to second-year PT students using lectures, labs, and case-based learning. Requires , , , and . Best Consideration Date: 11/28/2026 (course posting notes Dec 1, 2026 for applications; see UNMJobs for details)

Employer: La Petite Academy (Learning Care Group)

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead your own classroom, mentor other teachers, and build relationships with families. Offers at least 50% childcare discount, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, flexible schedules, and no nights or weekends.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.