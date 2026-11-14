undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Albuquerque
🎓 Albuquerque Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching & Faculty Roles
12 days ago
Albuquerque’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to university programs. Here are several solid roles if you like helping students learn at any age.
Toddler Room Teacher
- Employer: La Puerta de los Ninos
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $19.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Nature/play-based toddler room (18 months–2.5 years), steady Mon–Fri, 9:30am–5:30pm schedule, and benefits like dental, PTO, parental leave, and flexible schedule.
Supplemental Instruction Leader – Center for Teaching and Learning
- Employer: University of New Mexico
- Location: Main Campus – Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Student employment (Spring 2027)
- Pay: $13.78/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Great on-campus job for UNM students (min 3.0 GPA, 6+ credit hours). You’ll lead small-group tutoring, attend class with students, and get weekly paid training in teaching skills.
Faculty Assistant
- Employer: University of New Mexico – BA/MD Program
- Location: Main Campus – Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Student employment, part-time (~7 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Support Dr. Cartwright’s HMHV 398 class—attend Tuesday sessions, hold office hours, and help with grading. Nice fit if you’ve taken HMHV 398 and want hands-on teaching experience.
School Principal
- Employer: Salam Academy
- Location: 8015 Mountain Rd Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
- Type: Full-time administrative
- Pay: From $60,000/year (salary negotiable by experience/education)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead an Islamic K–12 school as the main educational and administrative head. Requires master’s degree (preferably in educational leadership) and 3+ years K–12 teaching; offers PTO, employee discount, relocation assistance.
- Start Date: 01/04/2027
- Application Deadline: 11/23/2026
Preschool Substitute
- Employer: La Puerta de los Ninos
- Location: Albuquerque, NM (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $19.00/hour (listed as per year, but rate matches similar role)
- Why it’s worth a look: Flexible sub role in a nature/play-based preschool serving ages 3 months–5 years. Weekly schedules, plus dental, PTO, parental leave, and professional development assistance.
Housing and Operations Coordinator
- Employer: University of New Mexico – Residence Life & Student Housing
- Location: Main Campus – Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Regular full-time staff (on-site)
- Pay: $19.76–$26.85/hour, benefits eligible
- Why it’s worth a look: Key role running housing applications, contracts, and room assignments for 2,500+ residents. Good fit if you have 5+ years related experience (or equivalent with education) and like student-facing operations work.
- Best Consideration Date: 1/4/2027
Instructional Technician – Culinary
- Employer: Central New Mexico Community College (CNM)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Regular full-time
- Pay: $16.20/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Support culinary labs—keep kitchens safe and stocked, help set up demos, and assist students with equipment. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1 year related experience.
Full Time Nursing Faculty – Foundations Lab/Clinical
- Employer: Grand Canyon University – Accelerated BSN Program
- Location: 6200 Jefferson St. NE Suite 300, Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time faculty
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm (plus clinical hours as needed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead simulation and clinical learning for nursing students with a full benefits package and tuition perks. Requires MSN, active NM RN license, and 2+ years healthcare/clinical education/simulation experience.
Temporary Part-time Faculty – Orthopedics in Physical Therapy, Gerontology
- Employer: University of New Mexico – School of Medicine
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Temporary part-time faculty (Lecturer)
- Course: PT 670 Gerontology, Fridays 8am–12pm, 1/11/2027–5/12/2027
- Why it’s worth a look: Teach gerontology to second-year PT students using lectures, labs, and case-based learning. Requires DPT, current NM PT license, Geriatric PT board certification, and 2+ years working with older adults.
- Best Consideration Date: 11/28/2026 (course posting notes Dec 1, 2026 for applications; see UNMJobs for details)
Lead Teacher 7282
- Employer: La Petite Academy (Learning Care Group)
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead your own classroom, mentor other teachers, and build relationships with families. Offers at least 50% childcare discount, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, flexible schedules, and no nights or weekends.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.